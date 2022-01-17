2 Best Stocks to Trade Ready for a Bull Run

Many tech stocks took it in the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood’s high-growth, tech-stock-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. It was at a time when the S&P500 soared 27%, more than double its historical averages.

The tech sector also stumbles in 2022, already down nearly 10% from a mostly flat index. We’re not even two weeks into the new year, and Wall Street is predicting one of the biggest sector rotations out of tech in more than 25 years.

The outlook for the technology sector

Bloomberg quotes Alon Rosin, head of institutional equity derivatives at Oppenheimer & Co., as saying that while large-cap tech stocks performed well last year, “We now have multiple compression issues across the board. technologies with the Fed’s liquidity tap entering the rhythm of tightening drumming ahead.”

Rosin’s statement may make investors nervous about diving into tech stocks. However, his words could also suggest that some strong tech names are trading at a steep discount, suggesting that a value investor might want to start their search in the tech sector for an investment opportunity that can lead to explosive gains. .

The following two tech companies were once high-flying stocks that lost 50% or more of their value last year. They now look poised for momentum for any investor willing to grab the bull by the horns.

Ali Baba

I will admit to having reservations about buying Chinese stocks these days because of the Communist government’s crackdown on corporate capitalists operating in the country. However, some companies are so important to China’s economy that regulators and government officials don’t kill the golden goose that sustains their system.

The e-commerce giant Ali Baba (NYSE: BABA) is a case in point. Like people in most developed countries, Chinese consumers have been conditioned to shop online for many of their daily needs, and on Alibaba’s platform, they can easily find what they are looking for.

For the six-month period ending last September, Alibaba reported a 33% year-over-year increase in commerce segment revenue, which reached $54.5 billion and accounted for 86% of total sales for the period. The segment also accounted for all of Alibaba’s operating profit and adjusted profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Even excluding a late 2020 acquisition in the division, Alibaba’s revenue was still 20% higher for the six-month period.

During Singles Day 2021, an 11-day consumer spending extravaganza, the e-commerce giant recorded $84.5 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) sold. In comparison, Amazon.co.uk (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted a record $11.2 billion in revenue during its two-day Prime Day event.

Because the company is so big and continues to grow, it caught the attention of Beijing, which began targeting it after founder Jack Ma criticized regulators. The crackdown drove Ma into hiding for a time, but Alibaba was still penalized for its “monopoly” behavior, receiving billions of dollars in fines for various violations.

The stock has fallen 50% from its 52-week highs (it was much lower until recently), and even Berkshire Hathawayit is (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Charlie Munger thought the stock had gotten too cheap to ignore and started buying stocks. The stock is trading at 19 times earnings and at a remarkable rate of twice next year’s estimates.

Alibaba also recently announced a turnaround plan aimed at reviving sales growth by targeting older shoppers, adding more VIP members (who tend to spend more than non-members) and using artificial intelligence and automation to increase advertising effectiveness.

Even a chastened Alibaba is still a massive growth machine that looks ready to go again.

Quickly

Edge cloud service provider Quickly (NYSE:FSLY) has been trying to regain its footing since a service outage last summer knocked much of the internet offline. Thousands of government, social media and news sites have been shut down, leaving users in the dark and out of touch.

Although the issue, blamed on a “coding error”, was resolved relatively quickly, it showed how essential Fastly is to keeping the internet running smoothly. Even Amazon, with its own massive web services business, was hit by the Fastly outage.

Beyond that snafu, Fastly is also grappling with costly investments it needed to make in its content delivery network, which, along with the increase in the number of employees, has hit its bottom line hard.

Fastly has never been profitable. Net losses for the third quarter totaled $56 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to a loss of $24 million, or $0.22 per share, last year. Even on an adjusted basis, losses went from $0.04 to $0.11 per share.

However, its business is growing. Revenue grew 23% to $87 million, and the company remains committed to reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2025. As the company continues to move its data to the cloud, customers Fastly continues to grow, reaching nearly 2,750 customers at the end of the third quarter.

The advent of the metaverse, the virtual world where people can interact with each other, as well as with businesses and brands, is perhaps one of its biggest levers for future growth.

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood identified the metaverse as a multi-trillion dollar market, while Morgan Stanley says the total addressable market could be $8 trillion. Some think it could be worth nearly double that figure.

Fastly can take advantage of this due to the need for computing power to design, build and operate these virtual 3D environments. The key will be reducing latency, or the lag that occurs in the hyperstylized world of make-believe during development. Fastly’s technology helps minimize these issues by ensuring that data is delivered as quickly, efficiently and securely as possible.

The tech stock has seen its shares fall 73% from highs reached last April. While any stock can theoretically hit zero, Fastly looks pretty poised to go up in the coming years.