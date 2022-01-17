Global equities rise with focus on Europe and Asia as US markets take a breather after weaker start to year





Getty Images U.S. markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day, with fourth-quarter earnings reports due Tuesday.

Reports on economic growth in Europe and Asia are expected to take center stage this week as China reports sluggish growth.

Cardano soared over the weekend, taking the “Ethereum killer” gains to 30% over the past 7 days.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 things before the opening bell. Global stocks edged higher on Monday in weaker-than-usual trading as U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday, leaving investors to focus on Chinese economic data. US markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr holiday, meaning there is no trading in stocks or bonds. Major benchmarks rebounded towards the end of last week after hitting three-month lows on growing fears of a much less favorable environment for equities if US interest rates rise quickly and the inflation refuses to die down. Earnings reports are expected to be the main market drivers in the U.S. this week, as Federal Reserve policymakers won’t comment publicly ahead of next week’s interest rate decision. The fourth-quarter earnings season continues Tuesday in the United States after kicking off Friday with JPMorgan beating expectations and posting profits of $10.4 billion. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.5%, boosted by gains in the media, technology and healthcare sectors. “Today’s market open should see European stocks open higher, with the focus this week away from US earnings on the latest payroll, unemployment and inflation figures. of the UK economy and the Bank of Japan tomorrow.” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said. In Asia, China’s central bank cut borrowing costs for medium-term loans for the first time in nearly two years to help shield the economy from another downturn, following data that showed a GDP growth of only 4% in the last quarter of 2021 after the epidemics. of Covid and the woes of the real estate market have stifled activity. Meanwhile, tensions between Russia and Ukraine continued over the weekend as the Ukrainian government informed citizens “to be afraid and expect the worst”. This sense of heightened risk will likely continue until talks between the United States, its NATO allies and Russia progress. Finally, in the cryptocurrency market, things remained relatively flat over the weekend, with some altcoins seeing gains while bitcoin and ethereum remained largely unchanged. Cardano was the big winner, however, jumping 30% in the past week and more than 10% in the last 24 hours.

