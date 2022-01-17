Business
Paxlovid, Pfizers COVID-19 oral pill, approved in Canada – National
Pfizers PaxlovidCOVID-19 antiviral pill has been approved for use in Canada.
Health Canada announced Monday he endorsed the Pfizers pill for use in the fight against COVID-19.
Paxlovid can be used in adults 18 years and older who test positive for COVID-19 and who have mild or moderate illness, and who are at high risk of getting more seriously ill, Health Canada said.
The drug is intended to be used as soon as possible after testing positive for COVID-19 and within five days of the onset of symptoms, Health Canada added. The pill, which must be prescribed, is the first COVID-19 treatment approved for home use in Canada.
Paxlovid should not be used to prevent infection or to treat patients already hospitalized with severe or critical COVID-19, or taken for more than five consecutive days.
Treatments for COVID-19, along with vaccinations and public health measures, are critical to saving lives, reducing disease and easing the burden on our healthcare facilities, said Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Administrator of public health in Canada.
Today’s announcement is particularly important because access to easy-to-use treatments could help reduce the severity of COVID-19 in adults who are newly infected and at high risk of progressing to severe disease.
The role antiviral drugs could play in the fight against COVID-19
Last month, the federal government announced that it had signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer to purchase up to a million courses of its treatment, pending regulatory approval. Ottawa has the option to purchase an additional 500,000 treatments, Supply Minister Filomena Tassi said.
A Pfizer spokesperson told Global News the company is ready to begin shipping to Canada immediately. Some supplies are already in country and will be distributed this week, however, they are currently limited.
Canada has received 30,400 Paxlovid treatments so far, with another 120,000 expected to be administered between January and March.
In the meantime, Tam said federal officials are working to specify a delivery schedule. She said the provinces and territories will manage the distribution.
Until more Paxlovid pills come to Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada has offered suggestions on how best to use or sort out the current supply.
It currently recommends prioritizing severely immunocompromised patients, people over 80 who have not had all their vaccinations, and people over 60 living in remote and rural areas, long-term care homes or First Nations, for the pill.
This first treatment that is taken by mouth and can be taken at home will be in high demand, Tam said.
Mechanisms are being put in place to ensure that people in these high-risk groups, for example clinicians caring for moderately or severely immunocompromised people, are prepared to meet the needs of this group and people long-term care and other places as well.
COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor sets priority groups for Pfizers antiviral pill
Pfizer made an ongoing submission with Health Canada in December for Paxlovid, which it says is designed to block a key enzyme needed for the COVID-19 virus to multiply.
Full results from Pfizers’ 2,250-person study found the drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% in high-risk adults, when taken soon after the first symptoms of the disease appeared. COVID-19.
Pfizer added on Dec. 14 that its COVID-19 pill appeared to be effective against the Omicron variant.
The pill has also been approved for use in the United States by the United States Food and Drug Administration.
Dr. Brian Conway, medical director of the Center for Infectious Diseases in Vancouver, told Global News that Paxlovid can help reduce hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
It’s really for those who aren’t hospitalized but are at significant risk of being hospitalized because of some problem in themselves or in their illness, he said.
Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital, agrees.
Obviously we’re going to have a limited supply initially because the global supply is limited, but I think we can really prioritize those who are most at risk with this drug, and that will do a lot of good, a he declared.
COVID-19 antiviral treatments in Canada
Prior to Monday’s announcement, Ottawa had approved four COVID-19 treatments. Unlike the Pfizer pill, they all have to be given intravenously.
In November, Pfizer announced it had signed an agreement with a UN-backed group to allow other manufacturers to manufacture its COVID-19 pill, potentially making it available to more than half the world’s population.
Last month, Merck announced it would partner with an Ontario pharmaceutical company to manufacture its antiviral pill in Canada.
Merck’s molnupiravir has been shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk people by around 30%.
Canada has also reached an agreement with Merck to purchase up to 500,000 courses of Molnupiravir, with an option to add another 500,000 pending approval. It is still under review by Health Canada.
Cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos previously told Global News that antiviral pills could potentially limit the impact of COVID-19 on Canada’s healthcare system, but they don’t prevent the problem.
It only addresses the problem, he said.
In terms of epidemic prevention, vaccines are clearly the best course of action.
with files by Eric Stober
