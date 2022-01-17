Announcement of a major value-added agricultural investment in Saskatchewan | News and media





FCL will build a canola processing plant and Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility in Regina Today, Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) announced plans to develop an Integrated Agriculture Complex (IAC) north of the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina. The EPC will include a renewable diesel facility, as well as a new canola crushing plant in partnership with AGT Foods. The FCL renewable diesel plant alone represents an investment of nearly $2 billion for the province and is expected to create more than 2,500 construction jobs and 150 permanent operations jobs. The entire IAC is estimated to have direct and indirect economic benefits of approximately $4.5 billion. “This is a tremendous opportunity for Saskatchewan as well as FCL and AGT Foods that will further the sustainability and economic goals of these companies and the province,” said Premier Scott Moe. “Our province has the food, fertilizer and fuel the world needs, including renewable energy from canola grown and processed here, which is central to our plan for economic recovery and growth as we work to build an independent, strong and sustainable Saskatchewan. .” The FCL-AGT canola crushing facility will allow Saskatchewan to exceed its Growth Plan 2030 target of processing 75% of the canola grown in the province. It also supports the Growth Plan’s goal of increasing value-added revenues from agriculture to $10 billion. The FCL renewable diesel plant will have a production capacity of 15,000 barrels per day, or approximately 1 billion liters per year. The FCL-AGT canola crushing facility will use 1.1 million tonnes of canola seed to produce 450,000 tonnes of oil, providing approximately 50% of the feedstock needed for the renewable diesel plant, the remainder supply being contracted out to other canola crushing facilities. . “We know the synergies between transportation fuel production and agriculture will play a vital role in Western Canada’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” said FCL CEO Scott Banda. “We believe that our cooperative retail system is well positioned to integrate and capture the entire agricultural value chain in the production of fuel and value-added products. We are delighted with our partnership with AGT and, in Ultimately, what this announcement means for value-added agriculture in our province.” With facilities and outlets in 249 communities across Saskatchewan, FCL and local co-ops employ more than 10,000 workers across the province. -30- For more information contact: Robin Speer

Trade and export development

Regina

Phone: 306-519-5006

Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2022/january/17/major-value-added-agriculture-investment-announced-in-saskatchewan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos