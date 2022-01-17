North Sea auction yields big projects for Scottish wind farms





Ms Kingham said there was now a real opportunity for Scotland to become a center for renewable energy, including hydrogen, electric vehicle charging and other solutions to climate change. Update January 14, 2022, 6:54 p.m. ET The Scottish government has insisted that successful bidders spend substantial sums on local businesses. Taken together, the 17 offshore wind projects awarded are expected to yield tens of billions of pounds of investment, bolstering the UK and Scottish economies. Thomas Brostrom, senior vice president for renewables at Shell, said the company had promised 40% of its investments would go to Scottish companies and that his company, like BP, was considering making Aberdeen a center for wind power. Shell and Iberdrolas subsidiary ScottishPower have won two large tracts of northeast Scotland with depths of up to 330 feet. Alvaro Martinez Palacio, managing director of offshore wind at Iberdrola, which won the largest acreage, partly in partnership with Shell, estimated that the investment costs for the wind farms allocated to the companies would be 10 to 20 billion . The Scottish projects are also likely to be test sites for floating wind turbines, which are anchored to the seabed rather than tethered. Floating turbines can be placed in deep water, which describes much of the area covered by Scottish leases, as well as places like the California coast. So far, however, floating turbines are still too expensive for large-scale commercial deployment. Shells two wind farms, which account for around 20% of allocated capacity, are expected to be on floating structures, which are still at the stage. A key question is where the power will go. Overall, the potential allocated capacity is probably far too high for the Scottish system. Southbound cables will be needed to carry electricity to major urban and industrial centers in England. Eventually, Scottish electricity could also be used to generate hydrogen, a clean-burning gas, and the electricity could be sent across the North Sea to Norway or Germany, officials say. Holger Grubel, head of portfolio development at BP partner EnBW, said building infrastructure to send power south and finding other ways to use it was a crucial part of successfully delivering wind farms in time.

