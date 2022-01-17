Kings Entertainment Group Announces Conditional Approval of Canadian Stock Exchange Listing and Conversion of Subscription Receipts

World powerhouse for lotteries and casinos will trade under the symbol “JKPT”

VANCOUVER, BC, January 17, 2022 /CNW/ – Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (“Entertainment of Kings“or the”Society“), parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) and that it has satisfied all escrow release conditions in connection with its previously announced Negotiated Subscription Receipt Financing (the “Financing Subscription Receipts“), thus effecting the automatic conversion of a total of 17,789,000 subscription receipts of the Company (the “Subscription receipts“) into an equivalent number of ordinary shares of the Company (the “Shares“) and the release of $8,894,500 as gross proceeds for the Company.

The Company has also obtained a receipt from the British Columbia Securities Commission for its long form final prospectus dated December 30, 2021 (the “Prospectus“). A copy of the Prospectus can be viewed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Founded in 2005, Kings Entertainment’s flagship brand, LottoKings, is a profitable online service provider for lottery, casino and sports betting games. Known as a powerhouse in international lotteries, LottoKings has now expanded its offering to include live dealer casino games. LottoKings and its sister company WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player registrations since their inception.

Led by a team of experienced industry players, including the CEO Steve Budin, a pioneer of the modern sports betting industry, Kings Entertainment also partners with world leaders in the casino field to offer top-tier games, combined with programs designed to attract, engage, retain and grow customers. games.

“Launching on the CSE will provide access to a much wider investor base and accelerate our global expansion,” said Mr. Budin, CEO of Kings Entertainment. “This is the first of several key steps in our long-term capital formation strategy.”

Fueled by significant growth in the global sports betting and online casino industry, Kings Entertainment will capitalize on its strong base of Latin American players to expand the company’s reach to North America and Europe. Kings Entertainment is currently focused on securing the required software licenses and infrastructure for these new jurisdictions and will leverage its in-house marketing and operations expertise to quickly establish leadership positions in these new markets.

Global market opportunity

The global online gaming market outdated 55 billion US dollars in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% between 2020 and 2026. 1

The US sports betting market is expected to nearly double over the next eight years, approaching 10 billion US dollars by the end of the decade. 2

Continued progress in legalizing gambling in European countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Malta, and Italy, has greatly diversified the European market, with the once-dominant UK accounting for around 30% of the region’s gambling revenue in 2019. 3

Latin America is a key market for Kings Entertainment’s growth. Lottery, casino and sports betting should generate a combination US$3.3 billion in the region by the end of 2021.4

Kings Entertainment will issue a press release announcing the start of trading once a date has been confirmed.

Conversion of Subscription Receipts

Effective December 31, 2021 and following satisfaction of all escrow release conditions in connection with the Subscription Receipt Funding, a total of 17,789,000 Subscription Receipts, originally issued to $0.50 per Subscription Receipt in two tranches, were automatically converted into a total of 17,789,000 Shares.

Until its release on December 31, 2021, the gross proceeds of the subscription receipt financing (the “Escrowed Products“) were escrowed on behalf of subscribers of the Subscription Receipts by Olympia Trust Company (the “Escrow Agent“), pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement“) dated May 7, 2021 between the Company and the Escrow Agent. At December 31, 2021, each subscription receipt was converted into one (1) share and the escrow proceeds of $8,894,500 were returned to the Company.

The Financing by Subscription Receipts was carried out in accordance with an agency agreement dated May 7, 2021, between the Company, Research Capital Corporation (the “Chief Officer“), as chief agent and sole bookrunner, and Richardson Wealth Limited (together with the chief agent, the “Officers“. Pursuant to the Agency Agreement, the Company paid the Agents a cash commission of $533,940 and granted agents a total of 1,067,880 Agent Compensation Options (each, a “Agent Compensation Option“). Each Agent Compensation Option is exercisable into one (1) share at an exercise price of $0.50 at any time until December 31, 2023. Pursuant to the Agency Agreement, the Company has also reimbursed the Agents a total of $107,889 in cash, representing the Agents’ expenses related to the Funding of Subscription Receipts, and paid a working commission of $25,000 plus cash GST.

Escrowed proceeds are expected to be used as described under “Use of Available Funds” in the Prospectus.

The securities issued upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Law“), or any United States securities law, and may not be offered or sold in United States or to, or on behalf of or for the benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. laws on securities. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in United States, and there will be no sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About King’s Entertainment

Founded in 2005, Kings Entertainment is the parent company of global lottery brands LottoKings and WinTrillions. As global online service providers for lottery, casino and sports betting games, these brands leverage their ability to acquire pre-qualified players through renowned lottery offerings and then engage players in a range of casino and sports betting offers. LottoKings and WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player registrations since their inception.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical facts, which address activities, events, results, developments, performance or achievements that the Company anticipates or expects to occur or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking. information search. Such information may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the listing of the Company’s shares on the CSE; the Company’s business and business plans; the company’s strategy and current focus on building brands in the global online gaming market; the anticipated effect of the Company’s listing; global market opportunities in the online gambling space, including with respect to anticipated growth, legalization progress in various jurisdictions, and growth in Latin America; and the intended use of the escrow product. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is planned”, “budget”, “expected”, “estimates”, “forecasts”. “, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of these words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or that certain actions, events or results “may ”, “could”, “might”, “could” or “will” (or other variations of the above) be taken, occur, be reached or occur. Forward-looking information is based on competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs currently available as of the date of this press release, but involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results. , performance or achievements of the Company are materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth. , results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of their financing) and expenses. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the Company’s securities should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

