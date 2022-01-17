What you need to know this week

Earnings season is heating up this week.

Even with one less trading day as markets are closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, investors will return from the holiday weekend to a prolific series of fourth quarter reports from market heavyweights such than Goldman Sachs (GS), Proctor & Gamble (PG), Netflix (NFLX) and United Airlines (LAU). The period began in earnest last week with lackluster results from major US banks. J. P. Morgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (VS) were among the financial forms posting less than impressive results that weighed on Wall Street and dampened expectations of a strong start to the earnings season.

As fourth quarter earnings reports gather pace, investors will turn away from monetary policy to look for signs of improving corporate earnings and other corporate metrics after economic uncertainty and concerns regarding the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes weighed heavily on markets to start the new year.

The S&P 500 is down 2.79% in 2022 so far, while the Dow is down 1.84%. The Nasdaq has lost a whopping -5.93% year-to-date, with more than a third of companies in the index at least 50% off their 52-week highs, according to Bloomberg data.

Well, we have to see if earnings season comes to the rescue again, Ed Clissold, Chief US Strategist at Ned Davis, told Bloomberg earlier this week. Still, earnings revisions over the past few weeks weren’t as strong as other pre-announcement periods last year, leading us to believe we may not get those beat rates. fantastic.

In the energy and industrials sector, which is typically a key driver of fourth-quarter earnings, underlying fundamentals may lack the strength to fuel markets this earnings season, said Amanda Agati, chief financial officer. PNC Investments, at Yahoo Finance Live.

Investors need to start setting their expectations a little lower, she said. Not necessarily bearish, but we think moderation in terms of growth not only for the upcoming earnings season, but also for economic growth is really going to be a dominant theme.”

Overall S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise 21.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021, according to recent data from FactSet Research vice president and senior earnings analyst John Butters. The figure would mark a fourth consecutive quarter where earnings growth exceeded 20%.

Industry experts have previously predicted that S&P 500 companies announce record earnings per share in 2022. Butters pointed out that the upward EPS estimate for the S&P 500 was $222.32 last month. If the forecast meets expectations, it would be the highest annual EPS number for the index since FactSet began tracking this metric in 1996.

FactSet reported that, on average, analysts overestimated the final EPS number by 7.2%. Even accounting for the overstatement, the final EPS value of $206.32 for 2022 would still beat previous records.

Continued signs of Omicron’s economic impact and growing indication from the Federal Reserve that it will intervene more aggressively to rein in rising inflation, however, continue to weigh on the outlook for 2022.

Omar Aguilar, CEO of Schwab Asset Management and CIO, Omar Aguilar, expects us to have a very strong and robust earnings season, while adding that the coming quarters may reflect Omicron’s balance sheet more heavily than the numbers. of the fourth quarter.

That being said, we expect earnings to continue to decelerate, still very robust and in a good position as companies continue to strive to generate free cash flow and generate business, but we will hear a lot supply chain disruptions and potentially higher costs in these sectors that may have been passed on to consumers.

“I think what investors are really focused on is what these CEOs are going to say about two main things, the first being inflation,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. . says Yahoo Finance Live.

“For financiers it’s probably going to be more wage inflation and their ability to retain workers and pay…and then on the other end of that, for non-financiers it’s maybe more knowing whether they can get through supply chain issues, either because of COVID or because of the cost of inflation, to get the goods to their end customers.”

Meanwhile, in Washington, Fed policymakers will enter a blackout period this week ahead of the next Federal Open Market Committees (FOMC) meeting on Jan. 26. could come as early as March.

In confirmation hearings last week, Fed officials doubled down on earlier assertions that the central bank is ready to dampen inflation by raising interest rates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday that if the pace of price increases does not stabilize, policymakers will become more aggressive in raising short-term borrowing costs. In a separate hearing on Thursday, the Fed governor and the vice-presidential candidate Lael Brainard has pledged to use this “powerful tool” the central bank’s benchmark for short-term interest rates called the federal funds rate to reduce inflation over time.

Economic calendar

Monday: Markets closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day; No economic report planned for publication

Tuesday: Empire Manufacturing, January (25 planned, 31.9 previously); NAHB Housing Market Index, January (84 expected, 84 before); Net long-term ICT flows, November ($7,100,000,000 before); Total net ICT flows, November ($143,000,000,000 before)

Wednesday: MBA mortgage applications, week ended January 14 (1.4% over the previous week); Building permits, December (1,700,000 expected, 1,712,000 in previous month, revised up to 1,717,000); Building permits, month over month, December (-1.0% expected, 3.6% in previous month, revised up to 3.9%)); Housing starts, December (1,650,000 expected, 1,679,000 in the previous month); Housing starts, month-over-month, December (-1.7% expected, 11.8% in prior month)

Thusday: Initial unemployment claims, week ended January 15 (220,000 expected, 230,000 the previous week) Continuing claims, week ended January 15 (1,521,000 expected, 1,559,000 the previous week); Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook, January (19.8 expected, 15.4 before); Existing Home Sales, December (6,410,000 expected, 6,460,000 in prior month); Existing home sales, month-over-month, December (-0.8% expected, 1.9% in prior month);

Friday: Leading index, December (0.8% expected, 1.1% before)

Earnings:

Monday: Markets closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day; No report scheduled for publication

Tuesday: Goldman Sachs (GS) before trading, PNC Bank (ANC) before trading, Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and True Financial (TFC) before the opening of the market; Interactive brokers (IBKR), Hunting transport (JBHT) after scholarship

Wednesday: Bank of America (BAC) before trading, Charles Schwab (NOIR), Procter & Gamble (PG) before trading, United Health (A H) before market, Morgan Stanley (MRS) before the market opened, United Airlines (LAU) after trading, Discover Financial (DFS) after market close, State Street (STT) before market, Comerica (CMA) before trading, Citrix Systems (CTX)

Thusday: Travelers (TRV) and American Airlines (AAL) and Northern Trust (NTRS) before the opening of the market; Netflix (NFLX) at market close

Friday: Schlumberg (SLB), Ally Financial (ALLY)

