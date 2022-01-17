Fake brokers stole $50 million through an online investment fraud scheme posing as legitimate institutions

At 56CaliforniaAllen Giltmanpleaded guiltyfor his role in an internet investment fraud scheme by fake brokers that stole approximately $50 million from at least 70 victims from 2012 to October 2020.

The suspect and his accomplices solicited money from the victims through several fake websites. Fraudulent websites have been designed to closely resemble the websites of reputable financial institutions. Sometimes scam websites have been made to look like seemingly legitimate financial institutions that barely exist.

Additionally, the scammer posed as real FINRA brokers and claimed to work for the spoofed financial institutions. They offered investment opportunities by buying certificates of deposit (CDs) with above-average rates of return.

According to court documents, the scammers advertised their scams via Google and Bing search results ads using keywords such as “best CD rates” and “highest CD rates.”

Fake brokers implicated in online investment fraud exploited investor trust

Fake brokers have gained the trust of investors by using the real names and logos of existing financial institutions.

In addition, claimed that the institutions were regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

They used FINRA or FDIC ID numbers issued to real brokers and financial institutions, and also lied to the victims by telling them that their deposits were FDIC insured.

According to evidence presented in court, the victims discovered the online investment fraud scheme through online search ads on Google and Bing. They contacted someone identified as “Giltman” via a phone number or email address provided on the fraudulent websites.

Giltman would provide victims with applications and instructions for transferring money to buy CDs. However, none of the victims received CDs after sending money.

In total, the fake brokers collected around $50 million from at least 70 victims. Law enforcement has identified at least 150 websites involved in the online investment fraud scheme.

Fake brokers masked their true identities to defraud investors

Fake brokers hid their real identities through various tactics such as prepaid gift cards, encrypted apps, prepaid phones, and virtual private networks (VPNs).

According to the indictment, the fake brokers transferred the proceeds of their online investment fraud to international bank accounts located in Russia, the Republic of Georgia, Hong Kong and Turkey.

They used fake invoices to explain the large transfers of money from the investment fraud scheme.

Suspect could serve 25 years for wire fraud and securities fraud

The Irvine resident pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and another count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud during a virtual arraignment before the district judge American John Michael Vazquez.

He faces 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or double the gross amount of the gain or loss (whichever is greater) for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Additionally, he faces a maximum prison term of five years and a fine of $250,000 or double the greater of the gain or loss resulting from the securities fraud offense.

Giltman will receive his sentence on May 10, 2022 for his role in online investment fraud. Perhaps his confession will help law enforcement identify other bogus brokers involved in the scam.

According to the FBI’s 2020 Cybercrime Statistics, investment fraud is among thethe most profitable cybercrimesamounting to around $336 million, behind romance scams ($600 million) and business email compromise ($1.87 billion).

Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4, said people never learn despite long-existing online investment frauds.

“These types of scams and frauds are unfortunately not new, but they are still effective,” Malik said. People will often fall for scams that seem legitimate, such as those presented as investment opportunities with promises of guaranteed or high returns.

Law enforcement has identified at least 150 #investmentfraud websites operated by fake brokers who stole a minimum of $50 million from at least 70 victims. #cybersecurity #respectdata

Malik reminded potential investors that if a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is. He advised them to verify the authenticity of the websites and verify the payment process.

He also pointed out that a legitimate organization would hardly deviate from standard payment methods in favor of gift cards, cryptocurrency, and alternative payment methods. No legitimate organization will limit payment options, especially when large sums are involved,” Malik concluded.