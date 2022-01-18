Airlines warn of chaos if AT&T and Verizon roll out 5G expansion





Two days before Verizon and AT&T plan to roll out more segments of their new 5G mobile internet technology, executives of the nation’s largest airlines warned again on Monday that thousands of flights could be blocked by interference from the technology. and the commerce of nations will collapse. a break. In unusually pointed terms, the airline industry hinted in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other top federal officials that Verizons and AT&T’s plans could add to the disruptions to the global shipping network that have fueled inflation. High-speed 5G internet uses so-called C-band frequencies close to those used by airplanes to measure their altitude. Airlines say the technology can interfere with instruments and create a serious safety hazard. Verizon and AT&T argued that the aviation industry has years to upgrade any equipment that might be affected. The protest by chief executives of Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines and seven other passenger and cargo carriers threw into question an agreement reached this month between the Federal Aviation Administration and the telecommunications companies. The FAA said it would not oppose the rollout of the new technology after the companies promised to address security concerns by reducing the power of 5G transmitters near airports.

Airline executives said in their Monday letter, which was earlier reported by Reuters, that aircraft manufacturers had informed them in recent weeks that the measures promised by Verizon and AT&T were not sufficient to prevent interference with aircraft sensors. They called for 5G technology not to be activated within two miles of 50 major airports. Several modern safety systems on board planes will be deemed inoperable, according to the letter, which was on the letterhead of Airlines for America, an industry group. Aircraft manufacturers have informed us that there are huge swaths of the operating fleet that may have to be grounded indefinitely, stranding thousands of passengers and adding to supply chain unrest, the airlines said. . Immediate action is required to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, the supply chain and the delivery of needed medical supplies, says the letter, which was also signed by the chief executives of FedEx Express and from UPS Airlines. Spokespersons for AT&T and Verizon declined to comment. An FAA spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

