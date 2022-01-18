US stock futures change shortly ahead of more earnings reports





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, January 12, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters US stock futures were little changed Monday night as traders braced for the latest batch of corporate earnings reports. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 33 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell slightly. US markets were closed on Monday due to the Martin Luther King holiday. The shortened trading week will include quarterly reports from 35 S&P 500 companies, including Bank of America, UnitedHealth and Netflix. Goldman Sachs is also expected to release its latest quarterly numbers on Tuesday before the bell. Big banks Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup kicked off earnings season on Friday, with all three companies posting earnings that beat expectations. However, market reaction to these results was mixed. Wells Fargo shares posted a gain on the results, but JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup slipped. Overall, 26 S&P 500 companies have so far released calendar fourth quarter results, according to Refinitiv. Among these companies, nearly 77% posted net results that exceeded analysts’ expectations. CNBC Pro Stock Picks and Investing Trends: “The fourth quarter economic backdrop was positive, boding well for earnings and revenue growth,” Mark Haefele, CIO of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note last week. “Business guidance also looks set to point to continued demand strength in 2022, although omicron is disrupting some businesses right now.” The spread of the omicron variant Covid-19 has raised questions about the state of the global economic recovery since its discovery was announced. Some countries and regions have reinstated lockdowns and other social distancing measures to curb the outbreak. However, recent data indicates that the spread may be easing. In New York, the seven-day average of new daily cases has been falling since hitting a record high earlier this month, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In Maryland, daily infections are down 27% week over week. Cases are also falling in South Africa and the UK. Difficult start to the year Monday’s moves come as stocks struggle to kick off 2022. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all down for the year on concerns over the recent surge in inflation and the prospect of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told CNBC last week that the central bank could raise rates three or four times this year. He noted that inflation is “more persistent than previously thought.” Technology, the largest sector in the S&P 500 by market capitalization, has been particularly hard hit this year, falling more than 4%. Big tech names like Meta Platforms, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet and Apple are all down year-to-date. Subscribe at CNBC PRO for exclusive news and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/17/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos