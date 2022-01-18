COVID-19 antivirals: Canada authorizes Pfizer home treatment

OTTAWA — Health Canada has authorized the use of Pfizers COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, the first oral and home prescription drug to be authorized for use in this country.

the the federal health agency says The prescription-only drug can be given to adults aged 18 and older to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, if they have a confirmed positive test and are at high risk of becoming seriously ill.

The authorization comes with specific instructions on scenarios in which the diet cannot be used, including to prevent COVID-19 infections or to treat patients already hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19.

The two antiviral drugs co-packaged together cannot be taken for more than five consecutive days, nor can they be given to adolescents or children.

Today’s clearance provides a new toolkit against COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as we face new variants. Importantly, this is a more accessible antiviral treatment for people at high risk of progression to a severe form of COVID-19, said Health Canada’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma , during a Paxlovids licensing technical briefing.

She said that while this treatment can help reduce the number of COVID-19 patients who end up in hospital, no drug, including Paxlovid, replaces vaccination when it comes to reducing the risk of infection. ‘hospitalization.

Before this oral drug was authorized, the short list of COVID-19 treatments approved in Canada had to be administered in a clinical setting.

Our healthcare system and hospitals are facing significant pressures in this ongoing pandemic, this new treatment will provide a new option in the management of COVID-19, said Kevin Mohamed, Head of Hospitals Business Unit from Pfizer Canada. in a report. Pfizer is ready to begin shipping in Canada immediately to help get PAXLOVID into the hands of the right patients as quickly as possible.

FEDS PRIORITIZING ACCESS BASED ON LIMITED SUPPLY

In the face of provincial calls for a rapid rollout of the drug in the face of an expected increase in Omicron hospitalizations, the federal government announced Monday that the 30,400 first full cures have already arrived in the country and will be distributed this week.

Pfizer is ready to begin immediate delivery in Canada, Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antoniou said in an email.

The government has struck a deal with the pharmaceutical giant guaranteeing access to one million initial courses of the therapeutic drug this year, but given the high demand it could take some time before the full order is fulfilled. Canada is expected to receive another 120,000 people during the months of February and March.

My officials and I continue to work with Pfizer to finalize the delivery schedule for the remaining treatments and expedite deliveries of this highly sought-after drug where possible, Purchasing Minister Filomena Tassi told a conference in press Monday afternoon, declining to comment. on the cost per treatment of this newly authorized medicine.

Citing the limited global supply, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the Public Health Agency of Canada has communicated to provinces and territories an interim set of guidelines for the use of this new treatment when supplies are limited.

This means that provinces are being asked to prioritize the administration of this drug:

People most at risk of severe disease, including those who are immunocompromised, regardless of their vaccination status;

People over 80 whose vaccinations are not up to date; and

Canadians aged 60 or older who live in underserved rural or remote communities, long-term care homes, belong to First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities, or whose vaccines are not up to date. day.

When asked why the decision was made to offer priority access to unvaccinated people, Tam said it was because those who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 were at higher risk. to fall seriously ill.

This approach shows that we are prioritizing treatment for those who need it most, she said.

Additionally, first use should be prioritized for those with confirmed infections who are able to begin treatment within five days of onset of symptoms. Tam said if the PCR test is not available, or if results will not be available until more than five days after symptoms appear, a rapid antigen test can be used.

Responding to the clearance, Conservative Leader Erin OToole said the federal government was behind the times, despite Canada being one of the first of a handful of countries to approve the drug for use.

And, while other countries have provided emergency use authorization for the product, including the United States and the United Kingdom, Canada is the first country in which the product has received full authorization, according to Pfizer Canada.

OToole is also calling for new deliveries to be expedited, but dodged a question about his position that unvaccinated Canadians are among the priority groups who can access this new treatment.

EFFECTIVENESS AND SIDE EFFECTS

Pfizer submitted its request for authorization to Health Canada on December 1, 2021. In November 2021, Pfizer has published the results of its phase 2/3 trials for the drug, stating that they found the pills to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths in COVID-19 patients.

Pfizer said that in a randomized, double-blind study of more than 380 patients, there was an 89% reduction in the risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 in patients who received the Pfizers pill within three days following the display of COVID-19. symptoms, compared to the study group that received a placebo.

The pharmaceutical giant has been submitting data to Health Canada on an ongoing basis, with new information recently submitted showing its effectiveness against the Omicron variant, with more data expected in the coming months, Sharma said.

According to Pfizer, Paxlovid is designed to block the activity of a SARS-CoV-2 enzyme that is essential for the virus to replicate, and also helps slow the breakdown of ingredients in the pills to help fight the virus. Longer. .

PAXLOVID stops the virus from multiplying. It can help your body overcome the viral infection and may help you recover faster, reads Health Canada’s release.

Paxlovid contains two medicines packaged together, a pink 150mg tablet of Nirmatrelvir and a white 100mg tablet of Ritonavir, which has been used in combination with other antiviral medicines before.

The diet requires taking three pills taken regularly twice a day, for five days in a row. The agency has presented on its website detailed instructions for taking this drug, as well as a list of potential contraindications.

For example, Health Canada has issued warnings for patients with kidney or liver problems; patients infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); patients who are pregnant, breastfeeding or planning to become pregnant; and patients taking a range of other commonly used medicines which may interact with Paxlovid and lead to decreased drug effectiveness or, in some cases, potentially serious effects.

Side effects may include altered taste, diarrhea, muscle pain, vomiting, high blood pressure, and headache. However, given the limited use of this drug to date, the agency cautions that not all side effects may be known at this time and advises speaking to a healthcare professional if d other bothersome side effects occur.

Health Canada’s review determined that Paxlovid’s benefits outweigh its potential risks, but it’s important to remember that by their nature, all drugs carry some risk, and this is no different, said Sharma. As a prescription drug, patients should discuss the risks and benefits of treatment with the healthcare provider who is knowledgeable about their medical condition and other medications.

It’s not perfect by any stretch of the imagination. It’s good and it’s very helpful. But it’s by no means a panacea, Dr. Michael Reider of Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine said in an interview with CTV News, adding that one One of the main ways Paxlovid will be useful is to keep people out of intensive care units, which will also help hospitals manage their capacity.

I think it’s really encouraging to get our hospitals back up and running to near normal levels, he said.

MERCK DRUG REVIEW IN PROGRESS

Health Canada has also been reviewing an pill from drugmaker Merck, called molnupiravir, since mid-August.

The federal government has a contract to purchase 500,000 Mercks antiviral drugs, with an option for another 500,000 pending regulatory approval.

At the end of December, the United States Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the drugs Pfizer and Mercks.

With files from CTV News Avis Favaro, Alexandra Mae Jones and Sarah Turnbull