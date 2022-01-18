The Daily — Canada’s international transactions in securities, November 2021





Foreign investment in Canadian securities $30.1 billion November 2021 Canadian investment in foreign securities $17.5 billion November 2021 Foreign investors acquired $30.1 billion worth of Canadian securities in November, the largest investment since April 2020. At the same time, Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign securities by $17.5 billion, mainly by buying from we shares. As a result, international transactions in securities generated a net inflow of funds of $12.6 billion into the Canadian economy in November. Chart 1 Canada’s international transactions in securities

Largest foreign investment in Canadian securities since April 2020 Foreign acquisitions of Canadian securities totaled $30.1 billion in November, the largest investment since April 2020, during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. In November, foreign investment targeted federal government debt securities and, to a lesser extent, private company debt securities. A foreign divestment in Canadian equities moderated overall acquisition activity during the month. Foreign investors added $31.4 billion of debt securities to their portfolios in November, up from $20.4 billion invested in October. This activity primarily reflects purchases of federal government debt securities, both bonds ($8.6 billion) and money market instruments ($6.5 billion). Additionally, investors added $9.8 billion of private company debt securities to their holdings in November, a seventh consecutive monthly investment, for a total of $87.6 billion. In November, Canadian long-term interest rates hit their highest level since February 2019. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar depreciated against the we dollar. Chart 2 Foreign investment in Canadian debt securities, by sector of issuer

Non-resident investors reduced their overall exposure to the Canadian stock market by $1.3 billion in November, after three consecutive months of investment. The reduction reflects outflows from Canadian portfolio shares resulting from cross-border merger and acquisition activity. Foreign purchases of Canadian stocks in the secondary market, led by chartered bank stocks, moderated the overall decline during the month. Canadian stock prices, as measured by the Standard and Poor’s/TSX Composite Index, fell 1.8% in November after hitting a record high in October. Canadian investment in foreign securities rebounds Canadian acquisitions of foreign securities reached $17.5 billion in November, up from an investment of $5.4 billion in October and similar to the average investment observed in August and September. Investing activity in November was driven by the acquisitions of we shares. Canadian investors added $7.4 billion in we shares to their holdings in November, after investing $652 million in October. Activity in November focused on stocks of large-cap technology companies and stocks of investment funds tracking broad equity indices. we stock prices, as measured by the Standard and Poor’s 500 composite index, fell 0.8% in November. In addition, Canadian investors purchased $4.0 billion worth ofwe foreign equities, after a $2.5 billion divestment in October. Investments in November were mainly aimed at stocks of British companies. Chart 3 Canadian investments in foreign equities and mutual fund shares

Meanwhile, Canadian investors added $6.1 billion of foreign debt securities to their portfolios, mostly in we instruments denominated in dollars. This activity represented the 10th consecutive month of investments in foreign debt securities for a total of 47.4 billion dollars. Investments in November mainly focused on we corporate bonds ($2.8 billion) and we government bonds ($1.6 billion). In November, Canadian long-term interest rates exceeded their we counterparty with the largest increase in value since August 2011. Chart 4 Canadian investment in foreign bonds

Notice to readers The data series on international transactions in securities covers portfolio transactions in stocks and shares of investment funds, bonds and money market instruments for Canadian and foreign issues. This activity excludes equity and debt securities transactions between affiliated enterprises, which are classified as foreign direct investment in the international accounts. Equity and investment fund shares include common and preferred stocks as well as units or shares of investment funds. For the sake of brevity, the terms “equities” and “equities and investment fund units” have the same meaning. Debt securities include bonds and money market instruments. Obligations have an initial maturity of more than one year. Money market instruments have an original term to maturity of one year or less. Government of Canada document includes treasury bills and Canada bills in US dollars. All values ​​in this release are net transactions, unless otherwise indicated. next release Data on Canada’s international transactions in securities for December 2021 will be released on February 17, 2022. Some products the Methodological Guide: Canadian System of Macroeconomic Accounts (Catalog number13-607-X) is available. the User Guide: Canadian System of Macroeconomic Accounts (Catalog number13-606-G) is also available. The “Securities Statistics” data visualization product, which is part of the series Statistics Canada – Data visualization products (Catalog number71-607-X), is available online. the Canada and the World Statistics Hub (Catalog number13-609-X) is available online. This product illustrates the nature and extent of Canada’s economic and financial relations with the world using interactive charts and tables. This product provides easy access to trade, investment, employment and travel information between Canada and a number of countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, China and Japan. Contact information For more information, or to inquire about the concepts, methods, or data quality of this release, contact us (toll-free 1-800-263-1136; 514-283-8300; [email protected]) or Media Relations ([email protected]).

