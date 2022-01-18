Inpex will conduct exploratory gas drilling off western Japan





The logo of Inpex Corp is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) – Japan’s biggest oil and gas explorer, Inpex Corp (1605.T), will carry out exploratory drilling off western Japan from March to July in hopes of finding gas natural, the company and an Industry Ministry official said. . The project, off Yamaguchi and Shimane prefectures, if successful, is expected to help improve the country’s energy self-sufficiency rate, Inpex said in a statement on Monday. It will be the first offshore exploration in Japan since a gas project off Niigata prefecture in central Japan, operated by Japan Petroleum Exploration (1662.T), began production in 1990. the ministry official announced on Tuesday. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register For Inpex, it will be Japan’s first offshore gas exploration since a project off Fukushima prefecture in northern Japan produced gas between 1984 and 2007, a spokesperson for Inpex said. the society. Under a basic energy plan approved by the cabinet in October, resource-poor Japan aims to increase its rate of self-sufficiency in oil and gas, including stakes held by Japanese companies in overseas upstream projects to 60% or more by 2040, from 34.7% in 2019. The government has conducted geophysical explorations and assessments in the Yamaguchi/Shimane area since the 2000s, which raised expectations for gas resources, the ministry official said. Inpex declined to comment on the cost of the work, but the ministry official said that, including scans and assessments over the next few years, it is expected to cost 33 billion yen ($288 million), half of which will be subsidized by the state. Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC). If sufficient quantities of gas and the economy needed for commercialization are proven, the project is expected to produce about 900,000 tons of gas per year and raise Japan’s gas self-sufficiency rate to 3.4% from 2.2 % currently, the official said. ($1 = 114.4800 yen) Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/inpex-conduct-exploratory-gas-drilling-off-west-japan-2022-01-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos