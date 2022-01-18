STMicroelectronics (STM) outpaces stock market gains: what you need to know





Last trading session, STMicroelectronics (STM) closed at $49.61, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500’s 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.81%. – Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 6.03% over the past month, outpacing the IT & Technology sector’s 2.99% loss and gain 0.64% of the S&P 500 during this period. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STMicroelectronics as its next earnings release date approaches. That is expected to be January 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 11.11% from the prior year quarter. Meanwhile, Zacks consensus estimate for revenue calls for net sales of $3.56 billion, up 9.89% from the prior year period. Any recent changes in analyst estimates for STMicroelectronics should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term trading trends. Therefore, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company’s business outlook. Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated to short-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that takes into account these estimation changes and provides an actionable rating system. Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% per year since 1988. Over the past few months, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has increased by 5.19%. STMicroelectronics currently sports a Zacks ranking of #1 (Strong Buy). In terms of valuation, STMicroelectronics is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 18.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.29, meaning STMicroelectronics is trading at a premium to the group. It should also be noted that the STM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.67. This measure is used in the same way as the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the growth rate of the stock’s expected earnings. The STM industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 at yesterday’s close. The Semiconductors – General industry is part of the Information Technology sector. This group has a Zacks industry ranking of 54, which places it in the top 22% of over 250 industries. The Zacks Industry Ranking assesses the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Ranking of individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% of industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1. Be sure to use Zacks.com to track all of these stock movement metrics, and more, in future trading sessions. The infrastructure stock boom will sweep America A massive push to rebuild America’s crumbling infrastructure will soon be underway. It is bipartisan, urgent and inevitable. Billions will be spent. Fortunes will be made. The only question is: Are you going to invest in the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest? Zacks released a special report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies looking to make the most of building and repairing roads, bridges and buildings, as well as transporting goods and transforming energy on a scale almost unimaginable. Download FREE: How to Leverage Trillions of Dollars in Infrastructure Spending >> Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report

