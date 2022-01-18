Business
How to be a smart investor in a volatile stock market
The stock market has been particularly volatile lately and shows no signs of slowing down. One type of stock in particular was wiped out by $2 trillion.
The equity market has been on a wild ride over the past month and investors have been given a bit of a beating.
One of the main drivers of market moves has been US tech stocks, with a 9.13% decline in the past month alone, wiping out nearly US$2 trillion (A$2.77 trillion) from the value of the Nasdaq index (a measure of the largest technology companies globally).
With these declines comes opportunity, but with so much activity, many investors are wondering where the markets go from here and what 2022 holds. I wanted to unpack the key things you should encounter to invest smartly when the market crashes.
Avoid the herd mentality
There is so much psychology that impacts how we invest. FOMO is a huge market that’s hard to escape, where you see the markets move and don’t want to be left behind – sometimes leading you to make decisions you regret in hindsight.
Deliver more live and on-demand financial news with Flash. Australia’s largest news streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free now >
We all know you need to apply logic and strategy when investing, but in the heat of the moment it’s often hard to resist the voice of your inner investor who doesn’t want you to be the one missing out. all that money.
But especially when the stock market is experiencing a lot of volatility, keeping a cool head will serve you well.
Be clear on your timeline
Your investment schedule should be one of the main factors determining when, how and how much you invest. Investments, like stocks, have a suggested investment period of seven to 10 years or more. The reason this timeline is suggested is because of the potential for the stock market to have long periods of time when the markets are down.
During a typical stock market downturn, stock values can drop 40-50%, and in some cases it can take years for the value to recover. If you are forced to sell your investments when the markets are falling, you will lock in a loss and have to return to the starting line.
If you plan your investment schedule and are confident that you can let your investments evaporate for years to come, you need to be confident that you can ride out any downturns in the market, ultimately giving your investments the time they need. need to do what good investments do over the years. in the long run – to save you money.
Get cashed
Created by financial adviser Ben Nash, Cashed Up is news.com.au’s free six-week course to help Australians take control of their finances. Those who sign up for the budget bootcamp receive weekly step-by-step challenges to improve their financial health.
By the end of the six weeks, participants will have budgeted, created a savings plan, learned how to invest and sorted out their retirement pension. The interactive course can be started at any time and aims to empower participants to make more informed financial decisions.
Choose your investment approach
Another important part of your investment strategy is deciding your investment approach, and what I mean by that is active investing versus passive investing.
Active investing means, as the name suggests, that your investments are actively managed. What this really means is that you choose investments that you think will do better than all the other options available to you.
Passive investing, on the other hand, is simply investing in the overall stock market, and the return on your investment follows the average stock market return.
Both investment styles have their pros and cons, but statistics show that the majority of active investment managers (over 70%) fail to outperform the overall market over the medium to long term (i.e. i.e. more than five years), mainly driven by higher fees and the fact that no one can predict the future.
This choice is important, especially in a changing market. So take the time to understand your options and make the right choice to get the results you expect from your investment.
Choose your investment product and platform
Once you have decided on an investment approach, you will need to select which products to use to actually invest. The main types of equity investments are direct stocks, managed funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Here you also need to decide on your preferred investment “platform”, which is the real account you use to buy investments. Stocks and ETFs can be accessed through a direct brokerage account like CommSec or SelfWealth, managed funds can be accessed directly through the provider or your bank, or you can check out a micro-investment app like Raiz or Stake.
Each type of investment product and platform has its own benefits and nuances, different tax considerations, fee structures and considerations. But, if you are at the beginning and just starting your investment journey, and especially if you are not investing six-figure sums of money, the returns of these different investment products will probably be quite similar. .
I have unfortunately seen many potential investors get trapped in analysis paralysis and ultimately miss the opportunity to start building their investment momentum – don’t make that mistake.
You will have a greater impact if you make a choice, then back it up with quick action, to put your investments in place and grow your money. Know that you can adjust and refine your approach as you learn more; you don’t set your strategy in stone today.
The important thing when you’re starting out is to create some traction to keep you motivated throughout your journey as an investor. Focus on using investment products that are easy to understand and easy to access – that way it will be easier to take the steps necessary to start turning your investment plans into investment results.
Be smart with tax
Taxation has a huge impact on the growth of your investment portfolio over time, so being smart here will speed up your investment growth and asset building.
You want to be smart with where you invest. Do you invest in your personal name? For couples, you may want to be strategic and invest on behalf of the partner with a lower tax rate, then you can invest through superannuation, or even use tax structures like family trusts.
Each of these options has advantages and disadvantages, and they all have different results on the amount of tax you pay. The rules get complicated pretty quickly, so take the time to do your research and consider getting help to make the right decision.
The envelope
When you do a solid job around planning your investments, you get a bunch of benefits. The confidence to pull the trigger sooner, clarity and motivation about what you’re working towards, and better risk management. You’ll also do a lot to avoid the herd mentality and psychological biases that can cause you to make poor investment choices.
Take the time to lay out all the things that are going to impact your planning and strategy, how you expect your income and expenses to change over time, explore your options, choose your preferred path, then gather all in a perfectly clear document. action plan. This way, you will know exactly what you need to do to turn your investment plans into dollars in your bank account.
Ben Nash is an expert finance commentator, podcaster, financial advisor and founder of Rotate Wealth, and author of Amazon’s best-selling book ‘Get Unstuck: Your guide to creating a life not limited by money’.
Ben is hosting a series of free money education events in 2022 to help you get ahead financially. You can check out all the details and book your spot here.
Disclaimer: The information in this article is general in nature and does not take into account your personal goals, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should determine whether the information is appropriate for your situation before acting on it and, if necessary, seek the advice of a financial professional.
Sources
2/ https://www.news.com.au/finance/markets/world-markets/how-to-be-a-smart-investor-in-a-volatile-stock-market/news-story/652cdea8d634dd118392a3f846d4249c
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022