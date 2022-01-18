How to be a smart investor in a volatile stock market

The stock market has been particularly volatile lately and shows no signs of slowing down. One type of stock in particular was wiped out by $2 trillion.

The equity market has been on a wild ride over the past month and investors have been given a bit of a beating.

One of the main drivers of market moves has been US tech stocks, with a 9.13% decline in the past month alone, wiping out nearly US$2 trillion (A$2.77 trillion) from the value of the Nasdaq index (a measure of the largest technology companies globally).

With these declines comes opportunity, but with so much activity, many investors are wondering where the markets go from here and what 2022 holds. I wanted to unpack the key things you should encounter to invest smartly when the market crashes.

Avoid the herd mentality

There is so much psychology that impacts how we invest. FOMO is a huge market that’s hard to escape, where you see the markets move and don’t want to be left behind – sometimes leading you to make decisions you regret in hindsight.

We all know you need to apply logic and strategy when investing, but in the heat of the moment it’s often hard to resist the voice of your inner investor who doesn’t want you to be the one missing out. all that money.

But especially when the stock market is experiencing a lot of volatility, keeping a cool head will serve you well.

Be clear on your timeline

Your investment schedule should be one of the main factors determining when, how and how much you invest. Investments, like stocks, have a suggested investment period of seven to 10 years or more. The reason this timeline is suggested is because of the potential for the stock market to have long periods of time when the markets are down.

During a typical stock market downturn, stock values ​​can drop 40-50%, and in some cases it can take years for the value to recover. If you are forced to sell your investments when the markets are falling, you will lock in a loss and have to return to the starting line.

If you plan your investment schedule and are confident that you can let your investments evaporate for years to come, you need to be confident that you can ride out any downturns in the market, ultimately giving your investments the time they need. need to do what good investments do over the years. in the long run – to save you money.

Get cashed

Choose your investment approach

Another important part of your investment strategy is deciding your investment approach, and what I mean by that is active investing versus passive investing.

Active investing means, as the name suggests, that your investments are actively managed. What this really means is that you choose investments that you think will do better than all the other options available to you.

Passive investing, on the other hand, is simply investing in the overall stock market, and the return on your investment follows the average stock market return.

Both investment styles have their pros and cons, but statistics show that the majority of active investment managers (over 70%) fail to outperform the overall market over the medium to long term (i.e. i.e. more than five years), mainly driven by higher fees and the fact that no one can predict the future.

This choice is important, especially in a changing market. So take the time to understand your options and make the right choice to get the results you expect from your investment.

Choose your investment product and platform

Once you have decided on an investment approach, you will need to select which products to use to actually invest. The main types of equity investments are direct stocks, managed funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Here you also need to decide on your preferred investment “platform”, which is the real account you use to buy investments. Stocks and ETFs can be accessed through a direct brokerage account like CommSec or SelfWealth, managed funds can be accessed directly through the provider or your bank, or you can check out a micro-investment app like Raiz or Stake.

Each type of investment product and platform has its own benefits and nuances, different tax considerations, fee structures and considerations. But, if you are at the beginning and just starting your investment journey, and especially if you are not investing six-figure sums of money, the returns of these different investment products will probably be quite similar. .

I have unfortunately seen many potential investors get trapped in analysis paralysis and ultimately miss the opportunity to start building their investment momentum – don’t make that mistake.

You will have a greater impact if you make a choice, then back it up with quick action, to put your investments in place and grow your money. Know that you can adjust and refine your approach as you learn more; you don’t set your strategy in stone today.

The important thing when you’re starting out is to create some traction to keep you motivated throughout your journey as an investor. Focus on using investment products that are easy to understand and easy to access – that way it will be easier to take the steps necessary to start turning your investment plans into investment results.

Be smart with tax

Taxation has a huge impact on the growth of your investment portfolio over time, so being smart here will speed up your investment growth and asset building.

You want to be smart with where you invest. Do you invest in your personal name? For couples, you may want to be strategic and invest on behalf of the partner with a lower tax rate, then you can invest through superannuation, or even use tax structures like family trusts.

Each of these options has advantages and disadvantages, and they all have different results on the amount of tax you pay. The rules get complicated pretty quickly, so take the time to do your research and consider getting help to make the right decision.

The envelope

When you do a solid job around planning your investments, you get a bunch of benefits. The confidence to pull the trigger sooner, clarity and motivation about what you’re working towards, and better risk management. You’ll also do a lot to avoid the herd mentality and psychological biases that can cause you to make poor investment choices.

Take the time to lay out all the things that are going to impact your planning and strategy, how you expect your income and expenses to change over time, explore your options, choose your preferred path, then gather all in a perfectly clear document. action plan. This way, you will know exactly what you need to do to turn your investment plans into dollars in your bank account.

Ben Nash is an expert finance commentator, podcaster, financial advisor and founder of Rotate Wealth, and author of Amazon’s best-selling book ‘Get Unstuck: Your guide to creating a life not limited by money’.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is general in nature and does not take into account your personal goals, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should determine whether the information is appropriate for your situation before acting on it and, if necessary, seek the advice of a financial professional.