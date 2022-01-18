Business
European equities pull back, with Fed policy and rising bond yields leading; Stoxx 600 down 1% – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
- Global markets have been focused lately on assessing the potential speed and trajectory at which the Fed will raise interest rates and tighten ultra-loose monetary policy in the pandemic era.
- The central bank’s increasingly hawkish tone drove bond yields higher, which soared again on Tuesday and rattled risk assets.
- Oil prices surged during Asian trading hours, with Brent crude hitting a more than seven-year high amid concerns over potential supply disruptions.
LONDON European stocks were lower on Tuesday as global investors remain alert to the policy direction of the US Federal Reserve and the start of corporate earnings season.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 1.1% in early trading, with tech stocks tumbling 1.9% to lead losses, while oil and gas gained 0.5% on a surge in oil prices in a context of growing tensions in the Middle East.
In terms of individual stock price development, the German IT company Bechtle and Swedish cloud computing company Sinch each fell more than 5% in early trades, while leading the European blue chip index, Sweden’s Monday Energy gained 2.2%.
Global markets have been focused lately on assessing the potential speed and trajectory at which the Fed will raise interest rates and tighten ultra-loose monetary policy in the pandemic era. The central bank’s increasingly hawkish tone has leads to higher bond yields, which climbed again on Tuesday and rattled risky assets.
Meanwhile, corporate earnings are starting to pick up for the fourth quarter of 2021, with Goldman Sachs and PNC Financial among the big names reporting in the United States on Tuesday. Bank of America, UnitedHealth and netflix are also due to report later in the week.
US Stock Futures were slightly lower in early premarket trading on Tuesday as investors braced for the latest batch of earnings, after markets closed Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday.
Asia-Pacific stocks lost momentum on Tuesday to erase earlier gains. The Bank of Japanleft its short-term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1%, in line with market expectations, andraised its short-term inflation expectations.
Back in Europe, the Economic and Financial Affairs Council is meeting in Brussels on Tuesday. The meeting comes a day after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged to work more closely together on continental policies despite differences over easing EU fiscal rules.
On the data front, the latest ZEW economic sentiment survey is due for Germany and the Eurozone on Tuesday morning. Earnings in Europe came from the UK miner BHP.
Oil prices surged during Asian trading hours, with Brent crude hitting a more than seven-year high amid concerns over potential supply disruptions, following Iran-aligned Houthi rebel group attacks in Yemen on tankers in the United Arab Emirates.
To subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive news and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.
– CNBC’s Saheli Roy Choudhury contributed to this report.
