Surprisingly, a stock exploded higher in Piazza Affari as the stock market resumed its climb to the all-time high





Relatively calm session for the Italian stock market, which closed on a modest but significant appreciation. But there was no shortage of surprises among the titles and certain stocks took the turbo. Surprisingly today, a stock exploded higher in Piazza Affari as the stock market resumed its climb towards the all-time high. European stocks rally without Wall Street European stock markets, taking advantage of the closing of the American stock market, caught their breath during the first session of the week. Today, Wall Street is closed for Martin Luther King night. The indices of the Old Continent took advantage of this to close positive in the wake of the good performance of the Asian stock markets. The stock exchanges of the Old Continent had closed the session down on Friday. Neither inflation nor Omicron but another cause sank European stock markets in the final session of last week. Stock markets closed lower due to the US tech index. The Nasdaq has been wavering for several sessions and this weakness is currently penalizing the European equity markets. This is why all eyes are now on this clue which could decide the fate of Piazza Affari and the rest of the European lists. Thanks to the Nasdaq recovery session on Friday, the European and Asian stock markets took the opportunity to regain some ground. During the session on Friday, January 14, the American indices closed on a mixed note. The Dow fell half a percentage point and the S&P 500 ended the session virtually unchanged. However, the Nasdaq closed 0.6% higher after a low start. The Euro Stoxx 50 gained 0.7% today, but the German stock market had to settle for a rise of 0.3%. The Paris Stock Exchange rose by 0.8% while the London Stock Exchange gained 0.9%. Markets seem to appreciate the growing difficulties of Boris Johnson’s government, which some political analysts attribute to the terminus. Surprisingly, a stock exploded higher in Piazza Affari as the stock market resumed its climb to the all-time high At Piazza Affari, there was no shortage of interesting ideas. The major index of the Italian Stock Exchange came back up 0.5% and looks at the record of the year. The Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed at 27,688 points. Prices got off to a good start and remained positive throughout the session. Among the blue chips, the rise of Tenaris, which gained 2.5%, thanks to positive opinions on the shares of certain investment companies. But the bullish EEMS explosion stands out on the list. Society is changing skin. Before, he dealt with photovoltaic panels, but for some time he entered the world of energy brokers. This change in the core business gave wings to the title, which literally took off after a few sessions. In the first session of the week, the stock gained 19% and closed at 0.186. Over the past two sessions, prices have risen almost 50%. Deepening Market update (We remind you to carefully read the disclaimers regarding this article, which can be consulted HERE”)

