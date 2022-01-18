London Stock Exchange eyes ‘hybrid’ business model to give private companies a stepping stone to market: report





A reception at the London Stock Exchange on August 29, 2019 in London, England Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images The LSE would be the first stock exchange to give private companies access to trade shares on the public markets.

The proposals are part of a plan to attract more tech companies, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Startups as well as large corporations could sell shares to retail and institutional investors under this model.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 things before the opening bell. The London Stock Exchange Group has offered a special market for private companies to trade shares on public markets, according to a Wall Street Journal report. It’s part of a plan to attract more tech companies to London post-Brexit. Tech startups, as well as large corporations, could sell stocks to retail and institutional investors. The LSE mentioned fintech companies like Revolut and Klarna that could have potentially benefited from these proposals. The proposals would give private companies access to public markets on certain days to trade shares. Private companies could publicly trade shares between one and five days in each trading window, once a month or quarterly, or every six months depending on the report. Private companies would be able to transact private stocks during these public trading periods, as well as share inside information with stakeholders without disclosing it publicly. Ahead of public trading periods, private companies should make a “cleanup statement” disclosing material information, the LSE said. “The new type of venue would serve as a stepping stone between private and fully public markets,” the LSE wrote in a document sent to the FCA and the Treasury, as reported by the WSJ. These private companies would not face the level of regulatory oversight faced by fully listed companies. The LSE called the plan “MTF-lite”, after the industry name for a financial market known as the multilateral trading system. In a statement to Business Insider, an LSE spokesperson said, “LSEG is working closely with government, regulators and stakeholders on a wide range of issues.” “LSEG agrees that there is potential for additional pathways to market to support the widest range of businesses throughout their funding lifecycle, including helping them transition from private to market. public and even to return. We will continue to support the UK’s innovation as a global financial centre,” the spokesperson added. The UK is trying to maintain its position as a global financial center after fully exiting the European Union in January 2020. The UK overhauled its stock listing rules last year to attract more tech companies and of SPAC in London. 2021 has been a good year of IPOs in the UK, according to the LSE. More than 120 companies are listed on the London Stock Exchange and have raised 16.8 billion euros, the group said. It was the strongest year in terms of capital raising for IPOs since 2007 and the highest number of IPOs since 2014, he added.

