Stock Market Reality: The Big Get Bigger, The Bigger Get Stronger





Several investment themes and philosophies exist in stock markets at any given time. Professional investors know that there is no holy grail when it comes to market mantras, but we all look for frameworks that deliver an above average success rate. Focusing on market or category leadership is one such framework. Although a well-known framework, it is overlooked or undervalued under easier stock picking conditions such as 2021. In the Indian context, market leadership could not have been more important after demonetization in 2016, the implementation of the GST in 2017 and now in the age of Covid -19. Leaders have flourished as relatively smaller players are still recovering from the impact of these reforms and the pandemic. In the Indian public equity space, excluding large caps (top 100 companies), we believe that there are nearly 175 market leaders in the mid and small cap universe (market capacity above 1 Rs 000 crore). Stock price data since 2010 is heavily tilted in favor of these market leaders, both in terms of consistency and quantity. First, if you look at the quartile of the best performing stocks each year since 2010, more than half come from the market-leading stable each year. Then it’s quantum. If an investor had built a simple equally weighted portfolio of market leaders, that portfolio would have grown 11 times (11x) between 2010 and 2020. More importantly, there are clear reasons for this. As markets became more organized and leverage became difficult, larger companies with strong balance sheets and an established supply chain with higher bargaining power flourished. A phenomenon that should continue, in our opinion. So should we look at market leaders differently now? Well, no and yes. What hasn’t changed is the context. The leaders should continue to dominate and the big guys should get bigger in most categories. What has changed are two things. First, due to a lack of good picks over the 2017-19 period and now through the widespread post-Covidmarket rally, valuations for most market leaders don’t look that cheap right now. As a result, a new reassessment of the valuation should be slower or more difficult. Second, and more importantly, you will have to be very selective about the categories themselves. New-era categories and subsectors such as fintech, gaming, logistics, decarbonization, and others are rapidly emerging, while several categories are being pushed into old-world and unsustainable buckets. In unsustainable categories, even leaders will face the challenge of terminal growth. So, whereas in 2010-2020 it was enough to eliminate the market leaders, now it is the approach of the good category first, then that of the market leader that can succeed. The author is Senior Vice President and Fund Manager (Equity), Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Published on



January 18, 2022





