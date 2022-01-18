Federated Co-op Announces Integrated Agriculture Complex North of Regina Refinery

More details about a major agricultural infrastructure project in Regina were released Monday by Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL).

The company announced its intention to create an integrated agricultural complex, which will be located north of the Co-op refinery in Regina.

The new complex will house a $360 million canola crushing plant, in partnership with AGT Foods, and the nation’s largest renewable diesel facility.

The partnership with AGT is a 51-49% split, with FCL holding the majority stake.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Saskatchewan and for FCL and AGT Foods that will further the sustainability and economic goals of these companies and the province,” Premier Scott Moe said in a statement at the Monday announcement.

“Our province has the food, fertilizer and fuel the world needs, including renewable energy from canola grown and processed here, which is central to our plan for economic recovery and growth as we work to build an independent, strong and sustainable Saskatchewan. ”

Renewable diesel production at EPC represents an investment of nearly $2 billion for the province.

The government also hopes the canola crushing facility will help exceed its 2030 growth plan target of processing 75% of the canola grown in Saskatchewan.

FCL said the canola crushing facility will supply approximately 50% of the feedstock needed for a 15,000 barrel per day renewable diesel plant, with the rest of the supply being contracted out to other crushing facilities. canola.

According to the government, the complex will have direct and indirect economic benefits of approximately $4.5 billion.

“We know the synergies between transportation fuel production and agriculture will play a vital role in Western Canada’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” said FCL CEO Scott Banda.

“We believe that our cooperative retail system is well positioned to integrate and capture the entire agricultural value chain in the production of fuel and value-added products. We are excited about our partnership with AGT and ultimately what this announcement means for value-added agriculture in our province.

It is expected to create more than 2,700 construction jobs and could potentially create up to 300 permanent operating jobs, according to FCL.

This is a very exciting announcement, and I’m thrilled to see FCL and AGT Foods continue to invest in our city and province,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters. This investment will provide Regina and the region with new value-added opportunities, contribute to the city’s long-term sustainability goals, and strengthen Regina’s position as a world leader in agriculture.

Jason Childs, associate professor of economics at the University of Saskatchewan, is encouraged by the decision.

I think that sends a really clear and exciting signal that a big player in Saskatchewan’s industrial landscape is taking the shift from fossil fuels very seriously and making some pretty significant investments in that direction,” Childs said.

While he thinks there are good things to come out of the deal’s long-term economic potential, he worries about the use of corn for ethanol in the United States.

“There is some degree to which ethanol production that was really increasing in the United States, based primarily on corn, began to compete heavily for that same input and drive up the price of corn for other uses” , explained Childs.

“There is a risk that we could see canola increase in feed if more and more canola is diverted to diesel and renewable diesel. »