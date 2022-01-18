Guide to day trading for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy today





Benchmarks closed Monday at their highest level in nearly three months, buoyed by gains in information technology, energy and auto stocks. The BSE Sensex closed up 85.8 points at 61,308 while the NSE Nifty was up 0.29% at 18,308 points in the previous session. Both indexes are now about 1.5% off the record highs reached in October, after rising for the fourth straight week. The market capitalization of BSE-listed companies jumped to a record high of more than 280 lakh crore on Monday as benchmarks rebounded after taking a break in previous trade. Tata Steel, TCS, L&T, State Bank of India (SBI), HUL, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers, helping indices close in positive territory. In contrast, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Sun Pharma were among the laggards, dropping to almost 6%. In the broader market, the BSE mid cap index rose 0.23% while the small cap index gained 0.61%. Analysts Recommend Buying These Stocks Today (January 18) – Anuj Gupta, Vice President, IIFL Securities Deepak Fertilizer: Buy Deepak Fertilizer 560 target 590, stop loss 535 OnMobile: Shop OnMobile at 131, target 139, stop loss 126 Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking Can Fin Homes: Buy a Can Fin home, target 650-660, stop loss 614 UltraTech Cement: Buy Ultra Cement, target 8,150-8,300, stop-loss 7,550 Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities Apollo tire: Buy an Apollo tire on 244, target 259, stop loss 237 Grasim: Buy GRASIM on 1922, target 1965, stop loss 1900 The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. To subscribe to Mint Bulletins * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now!!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/day-trading-guide-for-tuesday-6-stocks-to-buy-today-18th-january-11642467381719.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos