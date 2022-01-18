Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday, January 18
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Nasdaq expected to fall as short and long bond yields rise
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell on January 14, 2022 in New York City.
Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images
2. Activision skyrockets over Microsoft’s deal to buy gaming giant
A player plays the video game ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops’ developed by Treyarch and published by Activision during ‘Paris Games Week’ on October 25, 2018 in Paris, France.
Chesnot | Getty Images
Microsoft will buy video game giant Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion all-cash deal. Activision makes popular game franchises such as “Call of Duty”. Activision has been mired in controversy in recent months over allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct among company executives. Activision shares soared around 37% in premarket trading, before being halted after the Wall Street Journal first reported the deal. Microsoft shares fell more than 2% after the announcement.
3. Goldman Sachs Misses Quarterly Earnings; stocks sink
A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. logo hangs on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., Wednesday, May 19, 2010.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Bank profits continued Tuesday morning with Dow stock Goldman Sachs announces a shortfall in the fourth quarter, as operating expenses jumped 23% compared to the previous year. Shares of the company in the pre-market fell 2.8%. Revenue of $12.64 billion beat estimates. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase, also a component of Dow, kicked off quarterly reporting season. Its shares plunged pre-market after closing down 6% despite better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. JPMorgan’s chief financial officer said the company would likely miss a key profit target over the next two years.
4. Oil prices hit more than seven-year highs after the attack on the United Arab Emirates
Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday showed the aftermath of a deadly attack on an oil facility in the UAE capital claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Planet Labs PBC images analyzed by the AP show smoke rising above an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah district on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Planet Labs via AP
US and international oil prices hit highs in more than seven years on Tuesday after the United Arab Emirates pledged to retaliate against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group for Monday’s deadly attack on its capital Abu Dhabi. The UAE is OPEC’s third-largest oil-producing member and the world’s seventh-largest oil producer, pumping just over 4 million barrels a day. Overnight, West Texas Intermediate crude jumped more than 2% to $85.56 a barrel, before paring those gains.
5. BlackRock’s Fink defends its annual letter and appeals to the stock market
Laurence “Larry” Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.
Chris Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has pushed back against accusations that the asset manager was using its clout and influence to support a politically correct agenda. “Stakeholder capitalism is not about politics. It is not a social or ideological agenda. It is not ‘woke’,” Fink said in his annual letter to business leaders, published Monday. Fink reiterated those sentiments in a CNBC interview that aired Tuesday. He said he sees “the shape of the yield curve” in the bond market as a signal of where stocks go from here with an “aggressive Federal Reserve over the next two years.”
