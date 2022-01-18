BlackRock’s Fink says ‘aggressive’ Fed could lead to yield curve flattening – CNBC





BlackRock CEO Larry Fink attends the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Jan 18 (Reuters) – A rapid pace of monetary policy readjustment to curb runaway inflation could lead to a flattening of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, said Larry Fink, head of the biggest asset manager in the world, BlackRock Inc (BLK.N). “I think the yield curve is going to flatten, you know, and I can even see if the Federal Reserve is very aggressive, I can see, you know, a negative yield curve,” Fink told CNBC in a post. interview Tuesday. , according to a transcript. The shape of the yield curve reveals investors’ expectations for US growth and monetary policy. A hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve predicting earlier-than-expected rate hikes pushed short-term rates higher, flattening the curve. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register A negatively sloping, or inverted, curve is a phenomenon that is considered bad news for the short-term economic outlook and has presaged past recessions. Read more “The shape of the yield curve is going to be the critical issue that’s going to determine the economy,” Fink said. The chief executive of BlackRock, which oversees $10 trillion as of Dec. 31, added that he expects inflation to be higher and the Federal Reserve to be “aggressive” for the next two years. Financial markets expect the US Federal Reserve to raise rates up to four times this year after post-pandemic stimulus measures boosted the US economy but also caused inflation to rise. On Tuesday, two-year U.S. Treasury yields, which track short-term interest rate expectations, rose above 1% for the first time since the start of the pandemic, further eroding the yield advantage than the Longer-term securities generally hold relative to shorter-term securities. those. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year bonds flattened to 81 basis points, the smallest yield spread since Jan. 3. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Mark Porter Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/blackrocks-fink-says-aggressive-fed-could-lead-flattening-yield-curve-cnbc-2022-01-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos