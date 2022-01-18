Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here’s the Bank That’s Truly Getting Crushed





The holiday weekend didn’t leave Wall Street investors in a particularly good mood, as a sustained push higher in long-term interest rates continued to weigh on the stock market. As of shortly before 9 am ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) futures were down 278 points to 35,518. S&P500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) futures had lost 42 points to 4,612, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) futures were off 220 points to 15,376. Another round of earnings from bank stocks came out to begin the new week, and investors weren’t entirely pleased with the trends that they’re seeing. industry giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) saw a substantial pullback after releasing its results, but its decline was small compared to those that another bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency sector suffered Tuesday morning. Below, you’ll learn more about Goldman’s results and then find out which bank stock is down even more sharply. Goldman confirms investor worries about trading activity Shares of Goldman Sachs were down more than 4% on Tuesday morning, playing a substantial role in pulling the Dow lower. The banking giant’s 2021 results were strong in many regards, but investors focused on a couple of key elements that raised concerns for the future. Goldman saw record revenue and earnings in 2021, bringing in $59.34 billion in revenue on the year and posting net income of $21.64 billion, or $59.45 per share. The bank’s 23% return on equity was its highest since 2007, and the company saw record revenue in its asset management, investment banking, and consumer and wealth management divisions. Assets under supervision hit record levels as well, and global markets division revenue was at its highest level in a dozen years. However, investors focused on weakness late in the year in Goldman’s global markets trading operations. Net revenue for the fourth quarter was down 7% from year-earlier levels and 29% from the third quarter of 2021, with a particularly sharp 11% decline in equities trading results. As a result, segment net income was down 43% year over year, echoing some of the issues that rival JPMorgan Chasehad with its trading operations. Overall, earnings of $10.81 per share for the fourth quarter fell 11% from the previous year’s quarter and also fell short of what shareholders had wanted to see. That signaled a loss of momentum that could plague Goldman well into 2022 if the bank can’t reverse the trend. Silvergate gets tarnished Falling even further was Silvergate Capital (NYSE:IF), whose shares were down 11% in premarket trading. The crypto-focused bank saw dramatic gains in late 2020 and 2021, but Silvergate’s results failed to live up to high expectations. Silvergate’s year-over-year performance in the fourth quarter of 2021 was strong. Net income of $21.4 million was more than double the year-ago figure. Digital currency customer-related fee income of $9.3 million was up sharply from $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, with Silvergate seeing more than 400 new digital currency customers come on board to bring its total to 1,381. Full-year performance showed impressive gains as well. However, Silvergate saw some challenges in its core banking operations. Net interest margin for the quarter plunged from 2.85% a year ago to 1.11%, as the company kept more assets on deposit at other banks. In addition, sequential results weren’t quite as solid, with noninterest income falling 21% from the third quarter and pulling down earnings per share by 25% to $0.66. In the long run, the success of the Silvergate Exchange Network in handling more than $219 billion in US dollar transfers in the fourth quarter alone shows just how important the bank’s crypto initiatives have been in driving growth. Investors need to be prepared for volatility, especially when tremors in the crypto markets raise doubts about the near-term future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. Were motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2022/01/18/goldman-drags-on-stocks-but-heres-the-bank-thats-t/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos