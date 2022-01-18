Connect with us

Business

Stock Market Today-1/18: Dow, Tech Stocks Fall; Activision takes off

Published

5 mins ago

on

By

 


  • Stocks slide amid soaring global oil prices and a jump in benchmark Treasury bond yields.
  • Inflation fears resurface as oil hits a new seven-year high and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon predicts up to six Fed rate hikes before the end of the year.
  • Benchmark yields on 2-year notes hit 1.03%, the highest in two years, while 10-year yields hit a post-pandemic high of 1.831% in overnight trades.
  • Earnings take center stage this week with 40 S&P 500 companies reporting; Refinitv’s forecast calls for a 23.1% increase in collective profits to $434.4 billion.
  • Goldman Sachs misses fourth-quarter profit forecast even as investment banking fees rise amid record year for M&A activity.
  • Activision Blizzard shares soar after Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion takeover
  • Airlines are warning of chaos in flight cancellations as 5G network rollout is set to begin later this week.

Updated at 1:15 p.m. EST.

US stocks fell on Tuesday as Treasury bond yields jumped and oil prices hit seven-year highs as investors look to kick off another key week in corporate earnings plagued by worries about inflation and Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Yields on the 2-year benchmark note topped 1% in overnight trading for the first time in nearly two years, reflecting investor concern not only for an extended period of faster inflation readings , but also for an aggressive response from the Fed, which could assess rates at least three times this year.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thestreet.com/markets/stock-market-today-1-18-dow-futures-slump-as-oil-yields-surge

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: