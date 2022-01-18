Daily Stock Market Review January 18, 2022





The MSE share price index rose a further 0.15% to 3,823.496 points as increases in share prices of HSBC, MedservRegis and BMIT offset the decline in GO. Meanwhile, three other stocks closed the day unchanged, with overall stock trading activity amounting to 0.18 million euros. Today Malta International Airport plc announced that it handled 2.54 million passengers in 2021 which, although representing a strong rebound from 2020, traffic volumes were still 65% lower than to 2019. Given the industry challenges that are expected to persist in the coming months, MIA explained that at this stage it does not have sufficient data to provide reliable traffic guidance for 2022. Nevertheless, the airport operator has indicated that it will now pursue two important projects, namely the development of “SkyParks 2” (which will include a hotel) and the construction of “Apron X”, which should be completed in 2026 and will be the largest airfield infrastructure investment made by MIA since 1998. MIA’s board of directors is scheduled to meet on February 22 to review and approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. Capital remained idle today. MedservRegis plc was the best performing stock on the day as it jumped 5% to a six-month high of €0.74 across four trades totaling 53,500 shares. In the technology sector, BMIT Technologies plc climbed 1.3% to the €0.482 level on 54,400 shares. The other performing stock today was HSBC Bank Malta plc with a gain of 1.6% to the €0.935 level out of a total of 48,395 shares. Within the same sector, Bank of Valletta plc was unchanged at €0.86 after recovering from an intraday low of €0.84 (-2.3%). A total of 70,893 shares changed hands. Also among the big companies by market value, International Hotel Investments plc traded at €0.595 on 6,300 shares. A single trade of 1,300 shares left Malta Properties Company plc’s share price at the €0.52 level. Meanwhile, GO plc fell 1.2% to the €3.22 level on two trades totaling 1,300 shares. The RF MGS index extended its downtrend another 0.1% to 1,067.220 points. The benchmark 10-year German Bund yield nearly turned positive today for the first time since early May 2019, the Eurozone ZEW Index, which measures the relative six-month economic outlook for the single currency area , indicated a considerable increase in the confidence of institutional investors. and analysts compared to the end of 2021. Likewise, the German ZEW index rose much more than expected to reach its highest level since July 2021. This report contains public information only and should not be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. The information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations that cannot be reasonably predicted. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company authorized to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange. www.rizzofarrugia.com Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support us

