Activision Blizzard soars on the New York Stock Exchange after news of record Microsoft buy

The operation does not arouse the suspicions of investors in the Redmond technology giant.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated on January 18, 2022 at 5:59 p.m. 37 comments

Over the past few months, ActivisionBlizzard It has hit the headlines on Wall Street due to doubts about the company’s leadership, causing steady declines in its stock market value from which it has been slowly recovering lately. Now, news of the company’s sale to Microsoft has boosted its price to 27.53%, rising more than 30% in the first minutes of the afternoon.

For its part, Microsoft keeps its numbers stable at the moment in what can be seen as a message of calm from investors ahead of buying.

These big-number deals don’t usually generate much excitement on Wall Street about the financial future of the acquiring companies. The best example is the acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two Interactive, which resulted in a major crash on the Nasdaq index in New York.

A purchase never seen before

According to the Wall Street Journal, Activision Blizzard’s transaction with Microsoft is valued at $68.7 billion (60,500 million euros at the current exchange rate), figures never seen in the video game industry which nearly 10x the payout the tech company made for Bethesda in its time. You can see other great buys in the area in a special offer we just updated.

According to Bobby Kottick, the purchase of Activision Blizzard should be finalized before June next fiscal year if all goes according to plan.

