Nova Scotia expects to create 1,250 new jobs over 7 years in Cognizant expansion – Halifax





The Nova Scotia government has announced that a major global technology company has chosen the province for its expansion plan, with the potential to create more than a thousand new jobs. Cognizant, which the province describes as “one of the world’s leading technology and professional services companies,” will open a new global technology and services delivery center in Halifax. The province has approved two wage rebate agreements for the company and plans up to 1,250 new jobs. With the rebate, the tax revenue generated for the province from the new jobs will be greater than the amount spent on the rebate. Rebates are also “paid only after a business has generated an actual payroll for the Nova Scotia economy.” A news release says it helps advance the goals of “attracting new economic opportunity, increasing population and helping Nova Scotians access better paying jobs.” The story continues under the ad Cognizant could spend about $327 million on wages and benefits in Nova Scotia, which the province says is the highest amount through wage discount deals with a single company in more than a decade. Trending Stories AT&T suspends some 5G deployments after major airline chiefs warn of impending crisis

Paxlovid, Pfizers COVID-19 oral pill, approved in Canada Read more: NS promises jobs for every nursing graduate over the next five years Through the rebate agreement, Nova Scotia could return a maximum rebate of about $27 million to Cognizant, or less if fewer than 1,250 jobs are created. Jay MacIsaac, head of delivery centers for Cognizant in Canada, said in the statement that Halifax was chosen to support the company's growing number of customers. "We look forward to contributing to the vibrant tech community in the region," MacIsaac said. In 2020, the information and communications technology (ICT) sector contributed 4% to provincial GDP. Worth about $1.8 billion, it directly employed 11,000 people in Nova Scotia. This is a great opportunity, said Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development. We have a bold plan for economic growth in Nova Scotia, and a thriving ICT sector is part of our path forward.















