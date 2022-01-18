Jump in Treasury yields sinks stock markets, especially tech

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) – Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit two-year highs and major stock indices fell more than 1% on Tuesday as traders braced for the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in tightening monetary policy to tackle inflation.
The dollar hit a six-day high on rising Treasury yields, while inflation fears were heightened as oil prices hit their highest level since 2014 on possible disruptions of supply after attacks in the Gulf increased tight supply prospects.
Rising Treasury yields hit U.S. and European tech stocks, while a drop in Goldman Sachs (GS.N) shares led to declines among U.S. banks after missing quarterly earnings as the Fed slowed its asset purchases in November. Read more
Two-year Treasury yields, which track expectations for short-term interest rates, rose above 1% for the first time since February 2020 as traders priced in a more hawkish Fed ahead of the bank’s policy meeting US powerhouse next week.
The two-, three-, and five-year portion of the yield curve will bear the brunt of expected Fed policy, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings in Greenwich, Connecticut.
“The front end of the market is still well undervalued for Fed tightening. The two-year rating could be 1.5% by March,” he said.
The two-year Treasury yield rose 7.3 basis points to 1.040% and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 9.3 basis points to 1.865%.
Yields have jumped since minutes seen as hawkish from the Fed’s December meeting showed it could raise rates sooner than expected and start slashing assets to curb inflation and weather a doomsday market. “very tense” work. Read more
Tech-focused megacap stocks led the decline on Wall Street and interest-rate-sensitive financials (.SPSY) were the biggest downside S&P 500 sector, down around 2.2%.
Tech stocks (.SX8P) also weighed the most in Europe, falling 1.9% as European stocks fell to their lowest level in more than a week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 1.44% before paring some losses to close at 0.97%.
Securities will continue to revalue as the market price in rate hikes, said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.
“We still have a ways to go to prepare for three or four rate hikes. We didn’t plan for that,” he said.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) slid 1.08%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 1.28% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) slipped 1.76% .
MSCI’s All Country World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) fell 1.22% as tech stocks fell in Asia overnight despite China’s policy easing again.
Investors increasingly expect no less than four rate hikes from the Fed this year and even one from the European Central Bank.
Major market declines often occur in the years following outsized gains on Wall Street. There have been nine sales starting in the first quarter that have averaged 10.9% since World War II, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.
However, “history is a great guide, but it’s never the gospel,” he said.
Oil was the only positive sector on Wall Street, with the price of Brent hitting $88 a barrel after Yemen’s Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a coalition led by Saudi Arabia. Read more
Brent crude futures rose $1.03 to settle at $87.51 a barrel. U.S. crude futures settled at $1.61 at $85.43 a barrel.
Gold prices have fallen. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,812.40 an ounce.
The Japanese yen fell after the Bank of Japan said it would stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy, despite hopes that the economy had finally emerged from deflation.
The recently highly volatile Russian ruble strengthened 0.92% to 76.77 a dollar after reports that the West was no longer planning to cut Russian banks from the global payments system Swift and was instead considering sanctions against banks.
Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Sinad Carew in New York and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Ed Osmond, Raissa Kasolowsky, Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
