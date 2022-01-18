Stocks fall widely on Wall Street, led by technology and banks





Stocks fell sharply in morning trading on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors scrutinize the latest batch of corporate earnings and continue to monitor rising inflation and the virus pandemic. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% at 10:30 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 534 points, or 1.5%, to 35,377 and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Tech stocks and banks led the market lower. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.3% and JPMorgan Chase 3.5%. Goldman Sachs fell 7.7% after the investment bank said its fourth-quarter profits fell 13% from a year earlier, largely because the bank was preparing to pay out heavy salaries to staff. The losses were wide. More than 90% of S&P 500 stocks fell. The benchmark has also just suffered two consecutive weekly losses as investors become more cautious about rising inflation and the lingering threat of the virus pandemic. Big tech stocks, which have an outsized influence on the S&P 500 due to their lofty valuations, weighed heavily on the market throughout January. Investors have moved money in anticipation of rising interest rates, which tends to make expensive tech stocks less attractive. The Federal Reserve has accelerated its plan to reduce its bond purchases and plans to raise interest rates sooner and more often than Wall Street expected less than a year ago. Bond yields jumped. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.84% from 1.77% on Friday night. Energy stocks were a bright spot in the market, gaining ground on supply fears following an attack on an oil facility in the UAE capital. US crude oil prices rose 1.6% and Exxon Mobil gained 2.5%. Activision Blizzard jumped 27.5% on news of a blockbuster deal. Microsoft, which fell 0.5%, is buying the maker of games like Call of Duty and Candy Crush for $68.7 billion. Investors have a busy week of earnings reports ahead. The focus will be on how companies in different industries are dealing with persistent supply chain issues. Many businesses have already warned of the impact on their finances and operations, despite rising consumer goods prices to offset the impact. Bank of America, UnitedHealth and United Airlines report their results on Wednesday. American Airlines, Union Pacific and Netflix release their results on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/b576ce3d550feb121f806a055d6c64eb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos