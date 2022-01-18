Tech and banking stocks drag Wall St to new 2022 low





Tech companies led a broad sell-off on Wall Street on Tuesday as bond yields jumped amid renewed concerns that the Federal Reserve will act more aggressively than expected to fight rising inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, with about 90% of stocks in the benchmark closing in the red. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted in tech stocks, slipped 2.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%.

Losses in major indices have increased this month as rising inflation and the latest wave of virus pandemics urge investors to be cautious. Heightened expectations of a rate hike from the Fed kept Treasury yields higher. The 10-year Treasury hit 1.87% on Tuesday, the highest since January 2020. It was at 1.77% on Friday evening. Investors are now pricing in a greater than 86% chance that the Fed will raise short-term rates at its meeting of policymakers in March. A month ago, they saw less than a 47% chance of that happening, according to CME Group. The 10-year yield continues to climb painfully, amid an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. Until last weekend, I hadn’t seen any speculation of two rate hikes at the March meeting, and now you’re starting to hear that chatter.” The S&P 500 fell 85.74 points to 4,577.11, the Dow fell 543.34 points to 35,368.47 and the Nasdaq fell 386.86 points to 14,506.90. The indices all reached new lows for the year. The Nasdaq bore the brunt of the losses, shedding 7.3% this month. That puts the index within 2.7% of a correction, Wall Street speaks of when a stock or index falls 10% or more from its last high. The S&P 500 is down nearly 4% for the month after hitting an all-time high on the first trading day of the year. The latest wave of selling comes as Wall Street tries to predict how much the Fed will raise interest rates and how quickly. The central bank has accelerated its plan to reduce bond purchases and plans to raise interest rates sooner and more often than Wall Street had expected. The Fed is under pressure to reduce inflation, which surged last month at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years. Meanwhile, the labor market rebounded from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession, leaving the unemployment rate at a pandemic low of 3.9% last month, giving the central bank more than leeway to curb the unprecedented support it has provided to the economy since the pandemic hit. While higher rates could help stem the high inflation sweeping the world, they would also signal an end to the conditions that have put financial markets in easy mode for many investors since the start of 2020. Higher rates also make stocks of high-flying tech companies and other expensive growth stocks less attractive. Big tech stocks, which have an outsized influence on the S&P 500 due to their lofty valuations, have weighed heavily on the market this year as investors shifted cash in anticipation of rising rates. The sector was the biggest drag on the S&P on Tuesday. Apple fell 1.9% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.9%. Banks also weighed heavily on the market after Goldman Sachs said its fourth-quarter profit fell 13% from a year earlier, largely due to the high salaries Goldman pays to staff. Goldman’s results echoed those of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo last week, which also reported lower profits and higher expenses due to higher employee compensation costs.

Goldman shares fell 7%, while JPMorgan fell 4.2%. Wells Fargo was down 2.4%. Shares of small companies, a sign of confidence in economic growth, also lost ground. The Russell 2000 Index fell 66.23 points, or 3.1%, to 2,096.23. Energy futures rose significantly amid supply fears following an attack on an oil facility in the UAE capital. The price of U.S. crude oil rose 1.9% to $85.43 a barrel, a 7-year high. The rise in oil prices gave some energy stocks a boost. Exxon Mobil rose 1.7%. Investors returning after U.S. markets closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday also reviewed the latest batch of corporate earnings and trading news on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard jumped 25.9% on news of a blockbuster deal. Microsoft, which fell 2.4%, is buying the maker of games like Call of Duty and Candy Crush for $68.7 billion. Investors have a busy week of earnings reports ahead. The focus will be on how companies in different industries are dealing with persistent supply chain issues. Many businesses have already warned of the impact on their finances and operations, despite rising consumer goods prices to offset the impact. Bank of America, UnitedHealth and United Airlines report their results on Wednesday. American Airlines, Union Pacific and Netflix release their results on Thursday.

