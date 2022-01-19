Verizon and AT&T agree to delay 5G rollout near airportsExBulletin



. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Wireless carriers Verizon and AT&T say they will move forward with plans to turn on high-speed 5G service nationwide on Wednesday, except near airports and runways, in response to concerns from airlines and from the Federal Aviation Administration that high-tech radio signals could interfere with navigation systems. on some aircraft.

Because of these safety concerns, the FAA has issued airline advisories prohibiting certain planes from landing at dozens of airports across the country during inclement weather. Airlines say this would force them to potentially cancel, divert or delay hundreds of flights every day, disrupting travel for thousands of passengers.

The telecom giants’ decision to limit 5G near airports avoids what airlines say could have been “catastrophic” flight delays and cancellations if Verizon and AT&T had fully implemented 5G service after midnight Tuesday, as foreseen.

Major cellphone companies have agreed to delay their rollout of 5G, or fifth-generation wireless service, twice before; in December and again in early January, to try to find a compromise with the airline industry, the FAA and other stakeholders.

The push for 5G

The wireless industry calls 5G a game changer. It delivers stronger connectivity and faster download speeds to cell phones and other wireless devices, making streaming, gaming, and other uses better than ever.

Ted Rappaport, a professor of electrical engineering at NYU and director of the NYU Wireless Research Center, says cell phone technology has undergone big upgrades about every 10 years, starting with those big old brick phones in the 1990s. 1980, the last upgrade marking a huge leap.

“The internet arrived in spades and 4G with the smartphone around 2010,” says Rappaport, who adds that 5G will be exponentially better.

“5G is so much faster in terms of data rate, in terms of capacity, in terms of radio spectrum,” he says. “It’s basically bringing a wireless fiber optic cable into every human’s pocket, so 5G is really revolutionary.”

Airlines fear it could disrupt key equipment

According to Rapport, wireless carriers need more and more radio spectrum to carry more and more bits to our smartphones. The Federal Communications Commission auctioned radio spectrum to wireless carriers much of the “C” band of radio spectrum for approximately $80 billion in 2020. The segment of spectrum in the “C” band purchased by AT&T and Verizon happens to be sitting right next to the frequencies used by radio altimeters in airplanes.

“The radio altimeters in our planes not only determine the height above the ground, in real terms, above the terrain when we’re coming in for a landing or taking off,” said Joe DePete, chief of Air Line Pilots. Association, in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, adding that altimeters are also “linked to many other systems in our aircraft”.

Altimeters are essential for pilots to use in inclement weather when visibility is poor. Pilots like DePete worry that strong 5G signals from cellphone towers placed near airport runways could interfere with radio altimeters.

“The problem is that some of the older airplanes and older aircraft equipment that were built maybe 30 or 40 years ago don’t have very good bandpass filters. They don’t have very good filters on their receivers,” says Rappaport.

It’s similar to how CB radios sometimes interfered with older televisions, before wired and digital signals, according to Rappaport.

“The underlying problem here is that radio signals cannot be perfectly confined to their assigned frequency band and will cause some energy to be transmitted in neighboring bands,” adds Randall Berry, professor of electrical engineering at Northwestern. University. “Furthermore, radio receivers cannot perfectly filter out signals transmitted in neighboring bands and will therefore receive out-of-band interference. Both of these effects result in interference from a neighboring band.”

Due to the possibility of interference with this critical navigational equipment, the FAA has issued so-called Air Mission Advisories that would prohibit certain aircraft from landing at dozens of airports across the country, even when skies is clear and the visibility is not bad. .

The CEOs of 10 passenger and cargo airlines, including American, Delta, Southwest, United and FedEx, are urging federal officials, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, to establish two-mile 5G-free buffer zones around runways.

“To be frank, the country’s commerce will stop” unless 5G service is restricted around major airports, the CEOs said in a letter to government officials on Monday.

“Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of travelers and shippers will be essentially grounded,” the CEOs said, adding that on a day like last Sunday “more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subject to cancellations, diversions or delays,” the letter from the CEOs adds.

Wireless carriers say 5G is safe

AT&T and Verizon say transmissions from their 5G towers won’t interfere with airplane radio altimeters and other aviation electronics, and they say the technology is safely used in more than 40 other countries.

But wireless service providers nevertheless agreed on Tuesday to postpone the activation of 5G towers around some airports, although AT&T and Verizon did not immediately say how much, or for how long, this delay in implementation. of 5G would continue.

In a statement, AT&T said “we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer the activation of a limited number of towers around select airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide more information about our 5G rollout because they haven’t used the two years they have to responsibly plan for this rollout.We’re frustrated with the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, namely to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it to do so in a timely manner.”

But former FAA administrator Michael Huerta, who served in the role from 2010 to 2018, points out that 5G towers near airports in other countries are either turned off or running on low power near airports, with transmitters pointing down to the ground and away from aircraft. and he urges everyone involved to take more time to fully consider the security of 5G signals.

“What really needs to happen is the very detailed engineering analysis, airport by airport, aircraft type by aircraft type, to determine how real the potential for interference is.”

In a statement, President Biden thanked AT&T and Verizon for reaching an agreement that “will prevent potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery,” adding “This agreement protects flight safety. and allows flight operations to continue without significant disruption and will bring more high-speed Internet options to millions of Americans.”