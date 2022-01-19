AT&T to delay 5G service at some airports after airlines warn of chaos





To be very clear, we were incredibly disappointed that we are at this point, that the entire US airline industry is facing major disruption as new wireless technology is enabled, he said. . The two should be able to coexist, but that only comes with a better understanding of the potential impacts. Industry and aviation regulators had been raising concerns about 5G interference for the past few years. In November 2020, for example, the International Air Transport Association, a global trade group, warned that such interference could prompt automated systems to intervene in ways that would be dangerous and confusing to pilots. The system could, for example, force planes to pull up to avoid phantom objects, or could prevent planes from warning pilots of real obstacles. Airlines and the FAA have started increasing warnings in recent months, leading Verizon and AT&T to delay their limited 5G rollout from December to early January. Earlier this month, the FAA, which is part of Mr. Buttigiegs’ department, reached an agreement to delay until Wednesday, buying more time to prepare security measures. The FAA said at the time that it would not seek further delays after Verizon and AT&T agreed to that postponement, and Airlines for America said it would continue to work with all stakeholders to help ensure the new 5G service can safely coexist with aviation. The telecoms industry has pushed back on concerns raised by airlines and the FAA, noting that 5G has taken years to get off the ground and the service has already been introduced in Britain, France and other countries. . In our view, the technical information used to raise concerns shows unlikely worst-case scenarios, the GSMA, a global wireless industry group, said Monday. AT&T and Verizon also expressed frustration Tuesday with the FAA’s handling of the situation. The FAA noted, however, that there are technical differences in how 5G is implemented in other countries. In the United States, planes would only have been protected from 5G interference in the last 20 seconds of flight, compared to 96 seconds in France, for example.

