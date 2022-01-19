Health Canada approves new COVID treatment

Welcome to an overview ofmacleansSign up to receive it straight to your inbox in the morning.

Limited supply: Health Canada approved Pfizer’s antiviral treatment for COVID-19 on Monday, but supplies of Paxlovid are limited, so the Public Health Agency of Canada is asking provinces to prioritize those most at risk of serious illness, CP reports.

Clinical trials have shown that the treatment, which helps prevent the SARS-CoV-2 virus from reproducing in an infected patient, was nearly 90% effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients s if given within three days of infection, and 85 percent if given within five days. The drug requires three pills at a time, twice a day, for five days. It’s the first oral COVID-19 treatment that can be taken at home to be approved in Canada, but Tam admitted there may be logistical problems get the medicine to the right people fairly quickly.

Not serious : Chinese health authorities claimed that Omicron was introduced to a Beijing resident through a courier from Canada, which experts say is ridiculous, CP reports. A Chinese media first reported that the infection of a Beijing resident on January 7 was the result of a courier from Canada. Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, a China scholar at the University of Ottawa, said this is an absurd suggestion: Unlike the early days, scientists have clarified that it does not remain on surfaces. To suggest that it would be mail from Canada for days is ridiculous.

The tests continue: Omicron’s global wave is too bad to drop mandatory COVID-19 testing for air travelers arriving in Canada, Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday, Star reports. Earlier Monday, Pearson Airport, Air Canada and WestJet issued an open letter to Duclos, asking him to drop the testing requirement and move testing resources to other settings, such as schools. Duclos said no: for the moment, that won’t happen. We are probably, in Canada, not even at the peak of infections. Some experts say test requirement makes less sense now that Omicron is so widespread that provincial testing regimes cannot keep pace with infections.

Bad call: Alberta NDP calls for justice minister Kaycee Madu resign after learning that he called the Edmonton police chief after receiving a ticket for distracted driving, the Calgary Herald reports. Radio-Canada News reported Monday that Madu was arrested on March 10, 2021 and fined $300 for using his cell phone in a school zone. Later he called the Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee to discuss the ticket.

Bad survey: Speaking of political headaches for Jason Kenny, a new Angus Reid poll indicates that only 19% of Albertans think he has done a good job in managing COVID and 48% think he has done a very bad job, the Herald reports.

No fault: The federal ethics commissioner says Dominique Barton, a former Canadian ambassador to Beijing, did not breach ethics rules when he accepted the offer to chair Rio Tinto, the World reportsTwo New Democrat MPs have called for an investigation, suggesting Barton violated the Conflict of Interest Act because he met with Rio Tinto executives shortly before the end of his term as a diplomat. Corn Mario Dion concluded there was no violation because Barton “did not have a direct and meaningful relationship with Rio Tinto while serving as Canada’s ambassador to China,” a spokesperson said.

Troops in Ukraine: Canadian special forces were deployed in Ukraine amid rising tensions between NATO military alliance and Russia, Global News reports. Sources told Global that the deployment was part of a NATO attempt to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Distracted driving? Doug Ford has been mocked and praised for acting as a “taxi” and “snow plow” during a massive snowstorm in Toronto on Monday, Yahoo reports. There was so much snow in the city, that the school board school canceled for two days in a row.

Good news: John Horgan has completed his cancer treatment, Vancouver Sun. reports. They had the phasers on stun and my treatment is complete,” Horgan said in a handwritten note he posted to Facebook on Monday. In October, Horgan announced that he had discovered a lump on his neck and doctors had recommended a biopsy.

Election promise: At the height of the election campaign this fall, the Liberals promised to introduce legislation to ensure that every business and organization that decides to require proof of vaccinations from employees and customers can do so without fear of legal challenge, Campbell Clark remind us in the World. Such legislation could be useful for companies facing a series of such lawsuits, except that four months later there is no sign of the legislation, and probably never will.

Bile Machine: Susan Riley, writing in the hill time, regrets that Erin O’Toole, “a former backbencher and junior cabinet minister in the Harper government is behaving like an unhinged bile machine.” It may be bad, she concludes, but the alternatives seem to be worse.

First to be second: Alexa McDonoughs the main achievement at the national level could lie in her victory in 1995 as the second woman elected to head a federal political party, writing Suzanne Delacourt in the Star. Delacourt emphasizes that the challenge for women is not to get the big jobs but to keep them there.

Stephane Maher