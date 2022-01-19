COVID-19: Meet a NB pharmacist and how he’s tackling vaccine hesitancy

Greg MacFarlane does more than fill prescriptions these days.

A pharmacist in New Brunswick, he took matters into his own hands, talking to vaccine-hesitant patients and trying to show them his safety and the best defense against COVID-19.

MacFarlane said he hasn’t precisely tracked the number of patients he’s spoken to, but it was in the thousands.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 3 COVID-19-related deaths, pleading for ‘volunteers’ to help with response efforts

Most of the time, these scenarios are presented to us, so one day is not very different from the others. We are all working to get ourselves over the line with the vaccine, he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Pharmacists are in a unique position to help people understand the science behind the vaccine and how it can benefit them in the long run, because of their connection to patients, he said.

The story continues under the ad

In many cases, MacFarlane said he tries to connect with people who may have an elderly loved one, someone they live with who has an underlying illness, or a loved one in long-term care. . He said it was about understanding how getting vaccinated helps others.

So again, pharmacists are well positioned to seize the opportunity when the opportunity arises, he said.

Trending Stories ’16 and Pregnant’ star Jordan Cashmyer dies aged 26

Revealed: How a network of Canadian doctors is undermining the fight against COVID-19

MacFarlane also uses social media to engage with people who have questions.

Messaging with (an) unvaccinated patient/client this afternoon doing my best to convince them it’s safe. One vaccine at a time #Stronger together #Get vaccinated now #GetBoostedNow, he wrote in a tweet.

It often falls into the answers too.

Accept. That’s what I said to my #Modern skeptical patients. Blends can provide a broader immune response, responding to a person about getting Moderna as a booster.

In New Brunswick, booster doses became available for certain groups in mid to late December and widely available to the public on January 7.

Read more: “The Business of Mass Gatherings” and the Impact of COVID-19 on QMJHL Teams

Booster doses, according to New Brunswick Public Health, are the best defense against the new, highly transmissible variant of Omicron.

The story continues under the ad

It has never been more important than now for eligible people to be fully vaccinated, including a booster dose, New Brunswick’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a news release Monday. . As the Omicron variant continues to dominate our province, it is vital for New Brunswickers to have as much coverage as possible to help prevent serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.

According to Public Health, as of January 18, 32.7% of New Brunswickers had received a booster dose.

“Since January 10, more than 37,600 appointments have been made with regional health authorities for booster doses of an mRNA vaccine, according to a Public Health statement. Health authorities have more than 25,700 appointments available by January 31. Additionally, pharmacies received nearly 44,000 doses for their COVID-19 clinics.

As of January 18, 91.3% of New Brunswickers were receiving their first dose and 83.4 were receiving their second dose.