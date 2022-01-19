Business
Stock market today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 falls today; Activision Skyrockets on Microsoft Acquisition; Goldman Sachs Plunges Into Miss Profit | national
Stock Market Today Mid-Morning Updates
Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 500 points after Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) posted disappointing earnings and as government bond yields soared to coronavirus-era highs. This comes after markets closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In addition, oil prices in the United States and abroad hit a seven-year high on Tuesday as a possible supply disruption came into play after attacks in the Middle East gulf added to already tight supply prospects. The United Arab Emirates has vowed to retaliate against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group for Monday’s deadly attack on its capital Abu Dhabi.
Brent and WTI jump more than $1 a barrel to their highest since October 2014. Goldman Sachs analysts say they expect oil inventories in OECD countries to fall to their lowest low since 2000 by summer, with Brent oil prices hitting $100 later this year. Oil producers like Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) are up 1.24% and 1.30% respectively today.
Among the Dow Jones leaders, stocks of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are down 0.70% today while Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is also down 1.39%. Home deposit (NYSE: HD) and Nike (NYSE: NO) are down 2.68% and 1.36% respectively on Tuesday. Also, among the Dow 30, financial leaders like Visa (NYSE:V) and JPMorgan Chase (New York Stock Exchange: JPM) trade in a mixed fashion.
Shares of the leader in electric vehicles (EV) You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) are down 2.56% on Tuesday. Rival electric vehicle companies like Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are also down 5.71% and 6.21% today. Chinese electric vehicle leaders like Li-Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV) are trading higher at 0.85% and 3.82% respectively.
Dow Jones Today: Treasury Yields Hit Pandemic-Era Highs
Following the stock Exchange at Tuesday’s open, the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq are trading down 1.40%, 1.49% and 1.92%. Among listed index funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) opened lower at 1.63% on Tuesday, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARC: SPY) is down 1.31%.
Today, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading at 1.825%, after intraday highs of over 1.85%. Additionally, the 2-year rate, which reflects short-term interest rate expectations, rose above 1% for the first time since February 2020. Notably, this is a month before the coronavirus pandemic sends the US economy in a recession.
The rise comes as investors brace for potentially more aggressive policy from the Federal Reserve to control rising inflation. In addition, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the US Senate last week that he expects to see a series of interest rate hikes this year, as well as the easing of other measures. economic support for the pandemic. Some analysts expect the Fed to raise rates up to seven times this year. Could the reality be that the market continues to adjust to hawkish statements from the Fed, given that markets have started a bumpy year so far?
Homebuilder confidence falls for the first time in four months
According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), builder confidence fell one point to 83 in January. Builders in the single-family home market are facing rising expenses, which is causing a reversal of morality at the start of the year. This comes as higher material costs and lack of availability add weeks to typical construction times for single-family homes. For example, the price of softwood lumber alone has jumped over 80% in the past three months. Coupled with labor shortages and rising mortgage rates, this could point to declining housing affordability in 2022.
Microsoft set to acquire Activision in $68.7 billion cash deal
Among the latest gargantuan offerings in the consumer tech space today would be the one between Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and ActivisionBlizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). Notably, Microsoft is acquiring Activision for $68.7 billion in cash. Through this deal, Microsoft would buy one of, if not the most famous gaming franchise in the world, Call of Duty. As a result of this huge game between the two gaming industry titans, ATVI’s stock is now up 29% as of today’s opening bell. Either way, the real question now is how this move benefits Microsoft in the long run.
In detail, Activision will report to Microsoft’s Xbox manager Phil Spencer once the acquisition is complete. According to Microsoft estimates, the current deal could close by its fiscal year 2023. Rather, the acquisition serves to significantly expand Microsoft’s already booming games division. In fact, it will become the third largest gaming company by revenue after completing the purchase. After considering Microsoft’s push into the gaming space over the past few years, it’s not that surprising. His two biggest purchases before that would be Minecraft manufacturer Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014 and Bethesda for $7.5 billion last year. As such, the $68.7 billion purchase would overshadow the fact that Microsoft is serious on this front.
Commenting on all this is Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Namely, Nadella highlights the flexibility of the gaming industry as it spans across all entertainment platforms today. Furthermore, he also notes that the acquisition will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms. Although MSFT stock may trade down 1.04%, some investors may see long-term growth potential in the deal.
Goldman Sachs shares quarterly profit slump
Somewhere else, Goldman Sachs sings a similar tune to its banking peers on the earnings front. Diving in, the firm posted earnings per share of $10.81, missing estimates of $11.76. Additionally, Goldman Sachs reported total revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, above consensus guidance of $12.08 billion. Overall, a key metric that investors are likely focusing on is office income from company stocks. The likes of which came in at $300 million below the $2.43 billion estimate.
David Soloman, CEO, provides an overview of the bank’s performance over the full year. He says, 2021 has been a banner year for Goldman Sachs. The company’s extraordinary performance is a testament to the strength of our customers and our people. Going forward, our management team remains committed to growing Goldman Sachs, diversifying our business and delivering strong returns to shareholders. Despite all of this, GS stock is currently down 8.22% on today’s opening bell. With upcoming interest rate hikes in mind, GS shares could be attractive to some looking to buy on current declines in the broader market.
If you enjoyed this article and want to learn how to trade so that you have the best chance of making a profit consistently, you need to check out this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE NOW!
Sources
2/ https://www.fwbusiness.com/news/national/article_2fd0ff79-2e22-5c7c-9cf5-8275e0c58a4f.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022