Over 10,000 cars stolen in Ontario last year, more than one every hour





Hellosafe.ca says insurance companies reported there were 10,900 auto theft claims in 2021, which equates to one missing car every 48 minutes. The site, which allows users to compare premiums, says SUVs now account for 48% of stolen cars. Read more: Toronto police reveal the 10 most stolen vehicles of 2021 If you own a 2018 Lexus RX, your vehicle is most likely to go missing. Hellosafe.ca says it’s worth around $50,000. The 2019 Honda CR-V and 2019 Civic finished second and third respectively while the 2019 Toyota Highlander finished fourth. While SUVs make up 48% of vehicle thieves, sedans make up 34.7% (just over 3,000), trucks 12.4% (about 1,350), and vans about 3% (about 325) of the total. total. The story continues under the ad Trucks representing only 12.4%, from fifth to 7and seats were taken by the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra, the 2017 Ford F-150 to 450 and the 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 from 2019. Trending Stories ’16 and Pregnant’ star Jordan Cashmyer dies aged 26

Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine amid growing tensions with Russia The 2018 Honda Accord, 2017 Toyota Corolla and 2016 Land Rover Range Rover complete the list. The site estimates that the thefts cost the insurance industry $542 million. Read more: York Police recover 28 stolen vehicles worth over $1.5M The Waterloo Regional Police offers some tips to reduce the risk of thieves stealing your wheels. For example, during the cold winter months, don’t leave your vehicle unattended while you wait for it to warm up. Last summer, four vehicles were stolen in the area (including a Lexus Rx350 and two Toyota Highlanders) with thieves practicing relay or reprogramming vehicle theft. Relay vehicle theft occurs when thieves approach a home looking for a key fob signal from inside the residence. Read more: Waterloo Police issue warning after thieves used high-end technology to steal 4 vehicles in 1 night Thieves amplify the signal to unlock, start and steal the car. The story continues under the ad Reprogramming works when a thief breaks into the car and uses an electronic device to access diagnostics. The criminal then reprograms a key fob to start the vehicle. To protect against these types of thefts, police recommend parking your car in a garage if possible, blocking access to your on-board diagnostic port with a steering wheel lock or placing the key fob vehicle in an RF protective bag/pouch when not in use. They also suggest keeping your car locked at all times and buying a monitoring system for your home. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

