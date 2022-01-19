Wednesday Day Trading Guide: 6 Stocks to Buy or Sell Today





On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 index fell more than 1% to 18,113 and the BSE Sensex fell 0.9% to 60,754.86 after hitting near three-month highs earlier in the session. The Nifty 50 index fell the most in a month. Investor wealth fell by more than 3.78 lakh crore as shares faced heavy selling pressure on weak global trends. As many as 43 Nifty shares closed with losses while six gained. Maruti was the biggest loser of the Sensex pack, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and L&T. On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank Dr Reddys, Titan and Nestle India were leading the pack of winners. However, Nifty and Sensex have made a strong start to 2022, rising more than 10% from lows reached in December. Meanwhile, SGX Nifty indicates a choppy start to Indian equity markets today. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty which is traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered the first indication of the opening of the Indian markets. Stocks to buy or sell today (January 19) according to analysts’ recommendations – Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking Biocon: sell Biocon, target 340-335, stop-loss 360 Mahindra Bank Box: Buy Bank Box, Target 2000-2050, stop-loss 1890 Anuj Gupta, Vice President, IIFL Securities Raymond: Buy Raymond at 750, target 800, stop loss 725 IOC: Buy IOC on 122, target 130, stop loss 118 Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy Kotak Bank on 1942, target 1985, stop loss 1920 Godrej Consumer Products: Buy GODREJCP on 929, target 975, stop loss 910 The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. To subscribe to Mint Bulletins * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now!!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/day-trading-guide-for-wednesday-6-stocks-to-buy-and-sell-today-19th-january-11642557132687.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos