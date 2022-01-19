Stock Market Today: Bond Yields, Goldman a Punch for the Bears





Any bit of calm investors enjoyed over the long holiday weekend was quickly sapped Tuesday morning as markets started the short week with a face. The technology sector (-2.5%) in particular and the main indices in general were thwarted by an even stronger acceleration in interest rates, with the 10-year Treasury note reaching 1.86%, a level observed for last seen in January 2020. “The odds of the Fed raising rates more than the market expected is now the likely outcome, contributing to market volatility,” says Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X. Interest rates moved higher fairly quickly, with the 10-year Treasury hitting a 2-year high this morning.” Also note Goldman Sachs (GS, -7.0%), which reported a large fourth-quarter profit loss on weaker-than-expected trading profits and higher employee wages. The major banks including JPMorgan Chase (JPM, -4.2%), Morgan Stanley (MS, -4.9%) and Bank of America (BAC, -3.4%) fell in sympathy. But Julius de Kempenaer, senior technical analyst at StockCharts.com, cautions against throwing the baby out with the bathwater: “Charts for the aforementioned banks are turning more negative, but that doesn’t mean the whole sector is negative,” he says. “Banks are just one group within the financial sector, which in general is doing quite well thanks to rising interest rates.”

Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. Microsoft (MSFT, -2.4%) also pulled down the major indices; its $68.7 billion buyout of ActivisionBlizzard (ATVI, +25.9%) sent the game maker soaring, but investors weren’t as keen on MSFT shares. the Nasdaq Compound fell the hardest, down 2.6% to 14,506, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (-1.5% to 35,368) and S&P500 (-1.8% to 4,577) were not far behind. Other news on the stock market today: Small cap Russell 2000 plunged 3.1% to 2,096.

fell along with other risky assets, falling 3.2% to $41,798.34. Charles Schwab (SCHW) followed the lead of fellow financial firms, falling 3.5% following its earnings report. In the fourth quarter, SCHW posted earnings of 86 cents per share and revenue of $4.71 billion, below consensus analyst estimates for earnings of 88 cents per share and revenue of $4.79 billion. Still, CFRA Research analyst Michael Elliott maintained a buy rating on SCHW. “We believe SCHW will benefit significantly from higher rates as net interest income represents more than 60% of revenue,” Elliott wrote in a note. “In addition, the continued integration of recent acquisitions (TD Ameritrade), strong customer growth and SCHW’s ability to utilize economies of scale provide further growth catalysts.”

Shares of The hole (GPS) slid 6.7% after Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger downgraded the retail stock to underweight Equalweight (the equivalents of sell and hold, respectively). The downgrade is part of a broader note on specialty retail, department stores and footwear, which Greenberger said face tough year-over-year comparisons in 2022. "Against above-trend apparel consumption, signs of inventory replenishment, the return of some promotional activity (price reduction) and continued cost inflation in the P&L Softline, [there is]risk of erosion of revenue, margin, earnings and earnings per share year over year," she says. Don't phantom grow "Growth" is a four-letter word these days, at least when it comes to talking about investment opportunities in the new year. Value stocks are largely the go-to call for 2022 amid economic expansion and expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Jason Pride and Michael Reynolds, executives of private investment firm Glenmeade, are emblematic of the expectations of value buyers: "Value stocks that trade at discounted valuations have so far been unable to sustain meaningful outperformance relative to growth stocks," they said. "However, a sustained rise in both short-term and long-term interest rates could hold the key to solving this market conundrum." However, this does not make growth sapor non grata, it just means that investors will have to temper their expectations about investment style in 2022 and hope for more substantial profits later in some cases. Growth exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help on this front. Growth-flavoured general funds can help you diversify across hundreds of stocks, minimizing single-stock risk and helping you stay invested until better times arrive. Meanwhile, some focused funds may be able to shrug off broader growth malaise and post strong returns thanks to their underlying trends. This short list of nine such growth ETFs is a great starting point for long-term investors and tactical investors.

