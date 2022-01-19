Business
Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Loses 500, Nifty Below 18,000; Bajaj Finance voids gains; The metals index is the only sector winner; AGS Transact IPO opens
Shares on Dalal Street were battered as a surge in crude oil prices stoked inflation concerns and pushed US bond yields higher, adding to fears of an earlier-than-expected Fed rate hike. A fresh round of REIT selling also weighed on sentiment. Analysts say investors should be cautious because, at current high valuations, negative triggers can derail the rally. That aside, the first motherboard IPO of 2022 – AGS Transact – opened for subscription today.
!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates
– Hemang Jani from MOSL on the cement sector
NEWS ALERT: Pharmaceutical company Lupine said on Wednesday it had signed a pact with Shenzhen Foncoo Pharmaceutical Co to sell products in China.
Price as of Jan 19, 2022 11:59, Click on company names for their live prices.
MOSL on the real estate sector
- The residential real estate sector is on the verge of a bull cycle, mainly supported by improving affordability.
- Inventory in most cities is at manageable levels (23 month high) and will be at an inflection point in the next 12 to 18 months to kick off the rising price cycle for the industry.
- Ongoing industry consolidation led by concentration of capital, 400-600 basis point cost of finance advantage for large developers and buyer confidence in organized developers bodes well for large developers .
- We prefer players with strong cash generation potential and the ability to further develop their project pipelines, which will lead to an upgrade. We are initiating hedging on LODHA/OBER with BUY and DLF/GPL with NEUTRAL.
Jubilant Foodworks launches Popeyes in India, with the first restaurant in Bangalore today
JUST IN: M&M and Hero Electric Vehicle have announced a strategic partnership in the field of electric mobility.
Price as of Jan 19, 2022 11:45 a.m., Click on company names for their live prices.
Global Market Check: US Futures Tank
The rupee drops 12 paise to 74.70 against the US dollar in early trading
Omicron has limited downsides to Indian economy: Reuters poll
According to economists polled by Reuters, New Delhi should focus on fiscal prudence in its February budget. Asia’s third-largest economy is in the midst of a resurgence in coronavirus cases brought on by the new variant that has forced most states to impose localized restrictions. The January 11-18 poll of more than 45 economists predicted economic growth of 5.0% this quarter, down sharply from the 6.0% given in December, ending the year at 9.2% from 9 .5% in the previous month’s poll.
IPO UPDATE: AGS Transact has subscribed 28% so far
Ashoka Buildcon wins Rs 111.51 crore project from Bailey Properties to build a shopping mall with multiplex
Price as of Jan 19, 2022 10:22, Click on company names for their live prices.
The 18210-330 region that we had been keeping our sights on for the past few days, hoping to offer some serious challenges to the upsides, remained firm despite persistent attempts to push higher. But as expected, when Nifty finally capitulated yesterday, a collapse did not follow, and it would take more distribution before 17600 could be imagined. For now, 17950 seems like a base scenario. Alternatively, a pullback above 18250 could turn the trend neutral, but it would be prudent to look for a close above 18330 or lows at 17950 before reconsidering longs.
– Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Indian Energy Exchange sells 4.93% of its stake to Indian Oil
Price as of Jan 19, 2022 10:08, Click on company names for their live prices.
Most active stocks on NSE
Price as of Jan 19, 2022 09:51, Click on company names for their live prices.
Market Check: Nifty50 slips below 18,000
Jhunjhunwala increases its stake in Tata Motors; apartment in stock in the opening trade
Investor Ace Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in his third-largest Tata Motors stock by 7 basis points in the December quarter, according to the latest shareholding data. Jhunjhuwala, who joined Tata Motors in the September 2020 quarter, held 39,250,000 shares or 1.18% stake in the Tata Group company in the December quarter, down from 36,750,000 shares or 1.11% participation at the end of the September quarter. Jhunjhunwala had reduced his stake in the company in the previous two quarters.
Market View: Be careful, negative triggers can derail the rally
For India, the sharp rise in crude prices poses major threats to inflation and the fiscal and current account balances. On the positive side, third quarter results point to a smart recovery in earnings. While these strong fundamentals may support the market, investors should be cautious as, given the current high valuations, negative triggers may derail the recovery.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Impact on profits
Price as of Jan 19, 2022 09:21, Click on company names for their live prices.
Sector Watch: Except Metals, All Indices Are Starting To Fall
OPENING BELL: Sensex drops 200 points, Nifty below 18,050; Bajaj Finance increases by 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 75 points; Clever above 18,150
SGX Nifty reports a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded just 22 points, or 0.12%, at 18,116.50, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Wednesday.
Tech View: Clever support at level 18080
On Tuesday, the Nifty50 saw selling pressure at its key resistance level of 18,350 as the index eventually formed a bearish candle on the daily chart that engulfed the candles for the past four sessions. A drop below the 18,100-080 range could trigger further weakness, analysts warned. The index closed the bullish gap present in the 18,128 and 18,081 area, with an intraday low of 18,085.
US dollar appreciates as bond yields rise
The dollar was firm on Wednesday after a rise in U.S. yields pushed it higher against the euro overnight, bringing it back above the support levels that have held for the past few months in anticipation of the rise in US interest rates. The Dollar Index reached 95.768.
Oil hits seven-year highs on recovery hopes and unrest
Oil prices hit their highest levels in more than seven years, in part on hopes of a global economic recovery that would boost demand. Bret crude futures jumped $1.21 to $88.72 a barrel in Wednesday trading, according to Reuters. A drone attack on Monday in Abu Dhabi claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, which triggered a fuel tank explosion that killed three people, also supported prices.
Hong Kong shares open higher
Hong Kong shares opened with gains in early trading on Wednesday as bearish buyers moved after three days of losses, although sentiment was rattled by lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise. interest rates. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.49%, or 117.00 points, to 24,229.78. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.06%, or 2.28 points, to 3,567.63.
Japanese stocks open lower after US losses
Shares in Tokyo opened lower on Wednesday, following losses on Wall Street as concerns about rising interest rates grew. The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.68% or 474.38 points to 27,782.87 in early trading, while the broader Topix index lost 1.63% or 32.21 points to 1 946.17.
US stocks fall Treasury yields jump
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit two-year highs and stock markets fell on Tuesday as traders braced for the Federal Reserve to tackle rapidly rising inflation by tightening monetary policy. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.51%, the S&P 500 fell 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.60% to close nearly 10% below its all-time high. closing on November 19, which would confirm a correction.
Rupee tumbles 33 paise to 2-week low
Continuing to fall for the third consecutive session, the rupee fell 33 paise on Tuesday to close at a two-week low of 74.58 against the US dollar, as a strong US currency and high crude oil prices continued to weigh on stocks. investor sentiment. Forex traders said muted domestic stocks and banks buying dollars on behalf of importers also dragged the local unit down.
Sensex, Nifty on Tuesday
The benchmark Sensex stock index plunged 554.05 points on Tuesday, following deep losses in real estate, auto and metal stocks amid widespread selling pressure in global markets. The 30-stock index fell 554.05 points or 0.90% to end at 60,754.86. The broader NSE Nifty fell 195.05 points or 1.07% to 18,113.05. Maruti was the big loser in the Sensex pack, losing more than 4%, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and L&T.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/sensex-nifty-live-today-2022-01-19/liveblog/88985279.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022