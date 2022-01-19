AT&T and Verizon suspend 5G deployment near US airports to avoid flight disruptions

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) – AT&T (TN) and Verizon Communications (VZ.N) agreed on Tuesday to temporarily delay the activation of certain wireless towers near major airports to avoid major disruption to U.S. flights as that they are rolling out 5G service which will bring faster wireless service to tens of millions of people.
President Joe Biden hailed the deal, saying it “will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while enabling more than 90% of wireless tower deployment to happen as planned”.
Late Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration updated its list of airports that planes equipped with approved radio altimeter equipment could use to include major airports like JFK and LaGuardia in New York, Los Angeles, O’Hare and Midway. from Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle.
The FAA was also expected to update its list of Airbus and Boeing aircraft with approved equipment in the coming hours. The updates should significantly mitigate the impact of the nearly 1,500 5G restrictions notices issued by the FAA.
Airlines and the FAA have warned that new restrictions resulting from 5G service, which Verizon and AT&T are due to launch on Wednesday, would cause further flight disruptions. Delta Air Lines
United Airlines told customers on a Denver-Houston flight that a three-hour delay was due to new 5G systems, according to a notice posted on its website. He also suggested customers with concerns contact the Federal Communications Commission.
The FAA has warned that 5G wireless interference could affect sensitive aircraft instruments such as radio altimeters and significantly hamper low-visibility operations.
The FAA said it anticipates “there will be impacts due to the limitations of some radio altimeters.”
Verizon will temporarily not turn on about 500 towers near airports, sources told Reuters, less than 10% of their planned deployment, while carriers and the administration work on a permanent fix, people briefed said. on this subject. Details of the deal, including the length of the hiatus, were not disclosed.
Verizon and AT&T will launch 5G elsewhere in the country.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement that the FAA “has put in place a process to evaluate the altimeter’s performance in the 5G environment and resolve any remaining issues. It is critical that the FAA is now completing this process carefully and expeditiously.”
Airlines for America, a passenger and cargo trade group, said “the pause provides an opportunity to ensure that all stakeholders, consumers and the U.S. economy are served for the long term.”
This is the third time AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay the rollout of new C-Band 5G wireless service. In November, the companies postponed the rollout for 30 days until January 5, then agreed to postpone the rollout until January 19.
Almost all but a handful of the affected sites are Verizon towers, officials said.
Still, the FAA and airlines must be grappling with how to fix the problems permanently — especially since AT&T and Verizon earlier agreed to take steps to reduce interference for six months.
Despite the deal, major foreign carriers including Air India and Japan’s biggest airline ANA Holdings (9202.T) said they had canceled some flights to the United States due to possible 5G interference.
ANA said on its website that it had canceled some Boeing 777 flights after Boeing “announced flight restrictions on all airlines operating Boeing 777s”. Boeing did not immediately comment.
Airlines are likely to cancel some additional flights in the coming hours pending official FAA guidance on announcements from Verizon and AT&T. They warned on Monday of “catastrophic” impacts. Airlines feared the issue would prevent them from flying Boeing 777s and other jumbo jets to many key airports.
Chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers said Monday that new 5G service could render significant numbers of wide-body jets unusable, “could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans abroad” and cause chaos for US flights.
The airlines have called for “5G to be implemented nationwide except within approximately 2 miles of airport runways” at certain key airports.
Verizon’s rollout plan is much more aggressive than AT&T’s. It is heavily impacted by the Biden administration’s request to delay the use of certain towers near airport runways.
AT&T and Verizon won significant C-band spectrum in an $80 billion auction last year.
Verizon Chief Executive Hans Vestberg told employees on Jan. 4 that the carrier sees no aviation safety concerns with 5G and has weathered past delays, officials told Reuters.
Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Leslie Adler and Gerry Doyle
