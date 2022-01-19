TK stock futures after Nasdaq’s lowest close since October





Equity futures opened higher on Tuesday evening after a large sell-off during the usual trading day, as investors nervously watched soaring bond yields and disappointing earnings results from some major index constituents. . Contracts on the S&P 500 Dow and Nasdaq won. This stabilization in tech stocks came after the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.6% earlier to fall to its lowest level since October. The index also came within striking distance of a correction, generally defined as a closing level at least 10% below a recent high. Goldman Sachs (GS) shares rose late in the day after closing down 7%, following a disappointing quarterly report showing a slowdown in its equity trading activity and an increase in compensation costs. Major banks including Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MRS) is expected to report results Wednesday morning. Treasury yields soared and the benchmark 10-year yield approached 1.9% for its highest level since January 2020. Commodity prices also rose during the session, and futures on US West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil rose nearly 2% to $85, in the highest settlement since October 2014. Many strategists say the volatility in risky assets largely reflects investors’ ongoing repricing of highly valued assets, with interest rate hikes and Federal Reserve liquidity easing looming. Although Fed officials are in a blackout period ahead of their next meeting next week, policymakers over the past few weeks have been telegraphing that they are preparing to raise interest rates and possibly withdraw close to $9 trillion off Fed balance sheet as economic recovery continues. and inflation is skyrocketing. “At this point, it’s very clear that the first rate hike will come at the March meeting,” said Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group partner and chief investment officer, Yahoo Finance Live said on Tuesday. “What we’re going to look at is the language around inflation, because ultimately inflation is what drives Fed policy.” The story continues Other strategists have offered a similar take. “I think it’s definitely a repositioning of the market to deal with what the Fed has done. And the Fed has basically created some certainty that there will be rate hikes,” said David Bailing, chief investment officer of Citi Global Wealth and manager. global wealth investments, Yahoo Finance Live said on Tuesday. “So the question is how much are they actually releasing from their wallet? And that’s what creates the huge uncertainty. “What we are seeing now is a widespread revaluation of the higher growth shares, which are obviously the most interest rate sensitive. But what has happened is that this is happening at all levels,” he added. “It’s going to present a buying opportunity in areas like fintech, in areas like cybersecurity, where you have very steady growth, you have increased cash flow and potentially profitability, as opposed to more speculative stocks. .” 6:01 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures open slightly higher Here’s where the markets were trading Tuesday night: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES=F ) : +7.75 points (+0.17%), to 4,579.00

Dow futures ( JM=F ) : +55 points (+0.16%), to 35,314.00

Nasdaq futures contracts (NQ = F): +39 points (+0.26%) to 15,245.00 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 18: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 18, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 500 points in morning trade as investors weigh quarterly earnings and other economic news in a shortened trading week. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Youtube, and reddit

