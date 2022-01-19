Stock market gains 0.58% in aggressive buying of GTCO and others





By Dipo Olowookere The market took a breather on Tuesday, appreciating 0.58% after poor performance in the previous days due to cautious trading. Yesterday’s aggressive buying of GTCO and other shares provided much needed relief, although traders are still watching events in the political space as the nation prepares to head to the polls next year. When trades closed on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited yesterday, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose 256.23 points to 44,655.89 points from 44,399.66 points, while market capitalization increased by 138 billion naira to 24.060 billion naira from 23 billion naira. .922 trillion. Skyway Aviation was the biggest price riser during the session with 10.00% to trade at N5.83, followed by Courtville which rose 8.57% to 38 kobo. FTN Cocoa rose 8.33% to 39 kobo, Dangote Sugar gained 7.35% to trade at N18.25, while Berger Paints rose 5.84% to close at N8.15. Conversely, NEM Insurance suffered the biggest loss with 8.33% to trade at N3.63, followed by Sunu Assurances which lost 5.88% to trade at 32 kobo. Regency Assurance fell 4.26% to 45 kobo, Sovereign Trust Insurance fell 4.00% to 24 kobo, while Coronation Insurance fell 3.92% to 49 kobo. Business post reports that when the market closed for the day, there were 27 appreciating stocks and 13 depreciating stocks, indicating strong positive investor sentiment. However, the level of activity was mixed, with deal volume increasing 9.76% to 235.2 million from 214.3 million, while deal value fell 28.65% to 1.9 billion. naira against 2.7 billion naira and the number of transactions fell by 5.87 percent. cent to 4,151 offers from 4,410 offers. Transcorp topped the business chart with revenue of 38.1 million shares worth N40.1 million, followed by GTCO with 18.7 million shares worth N40.1 million. N476.5 million. In addition, Jaiz Bank sold 15.0 million shares worth N9.8 million, Ecobank swapped 14.5 million shares for N126.3 million, while FBN Holdings traded 13.4 million shares worth N161.1 million. In terms of the performance of the five major market sectors, the banking space increased by 0.98%, the industrial goods counter increased by 0.79%, the consumer goods index increased by 0.69% , the energy index rose 0.25 percent, while the insurance sector fell 1.61 percent. Like that: Like Loading… Related

