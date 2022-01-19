Stock futures falter as bond yields rise

U.S. stocks were poised for muted open moves after Tuesday’s selloff, and government bond yields extended their lead as investors brace for central banks around the world to raise prices. interest rate.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% on Wednesday. The benchmark index lost 1.8% on Tuesday, its second decline in three trading days, under pressure from stocks such as Goldman Sachs Group and Moderna. Contracts for the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 were flat on Wednesday, and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%.

Investors continued to sell government bonds, pushing yields higher. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.893% from 1.866% on Tuesday, which was their highest level since January 2020. Yields on interest-rate-sensitive two-year Treasury notes rose to 1.063% vs. 1.038% on Tuesday.

The yield on Europe’s most watched government bonds turned positive for the first time since 2019. The yield on German 10-year bonds rose to 0.008% after trading in negative territory for more than 30 months. UK ten-year yields, meanwhile, rose to their highest level since March 2019 after data showed inflation in the country hit a 30-year high.

Companies that must report earnings before the opening bell in New York include Morgan Stanley,

Bank of America and US Bancorp, and household names UnitedHealth Group and Procter & Gamble.

United Airlines and Alcoa are expected to report results after markets close.

Investors stepped up bets on monetary policy tightening by major central banks

In Tokyo, the Sony group lost 13% following the agreement of its rival Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, maker of games such as World of Warcraft and Call of Duty. The drop was Sony’s biggest since 2008.

European luxury goods stocks rose after Swiss firm Financière Richemont reported better-than-expected results. Richemont shares gained 9.5% and LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton rose 3.4% in Paris.

Investors stepped up bets that the Federal Reserve and other major central banks will tighten monetary policy in the coming months, removing a pillar of support from the markets. Rising expectations for interest rate hikes follow evidence that the drivers of inflation have widened beyond the supply chain shock that fueled price rises for much of 2021.

Recent volatility isit’s really all about inflation and how aggressive central banks are to counter it, said Brian OReilly, head of market strategy at Mediolanum Asset Management, adding that inflation could also dampen economic growth by hitting consumption. Admittedly, the market is nervous right now.

In the UK, data released on Wednesday showed consumer prices rose 5.4% in December, the fastest rate since March 1992, shortly before the country was forced out of the scheme. European exchange rate on Black Wednesday. The pace of price growth has been well above the 2% target set by the Bank of England, which in December became the first major central bank to raise rates since the start of the pandemic.

US home prices hit a record high in 2021, but those increases are expected to slow in 2022 thanks to a number of economic factors. Here’s what’s driving the housing market and what it could mean for potential buyers and sellers. Photo: George Frey/Bloomberg News



Investors will get a glimpse of the health of the US housing market at 8:30 a.m. ET. Construction of new homes is expected to have slowed in December as builders face material and labor shortages.

Oil prices rose again after hitting seven-year highs on Tuesday. The most active U.S. crude futures rose 1.2% to $85.83 a barrel, extending a rally driven in part by the potential for supply disruptions in Russia and the Middle East.

Foreign stock markets were mixed after Tuesday’s selloff on Wall Street. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% as losses in food and beverage and insurance stocks offset gains in retail, travel and leisure stocks.

Asian stocks were under pressure. The Japanese Nikkei 225 slipped 2.8% as Sony slumped. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%.

