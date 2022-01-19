Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) Lists of ILS and Cat Bonds Surpass $50 Billion

The record issuance of catastrophe bonds and related insurance-linked securities (ILS) in 2021 helped the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) increase the value of its quotations of catastrophe bonds and ILS notes by 26% in the course of the year.



Thanks to another very active year and record catastrophe bond issuance in 2021, as shown in our report, the Bermuda Stock Exchange’s (BSX) ILS-specific listings, which consist of catastrophe bonds, mortgage-linked securities (ILS), reinsurance notes and certain classes of ILS-listed funds, rose significantly to reach 757 listed ILS shares at the end of the year.

Even more impressive is the fact that quotations of BSX cat bonds and ILS securities have now exceeded $50 billion, in terms of outstanding capital, for the first time.

This is one of the biggest growth years for ILS listings for the BSX, as the record levels of catastrophe bond issuance contributed to a significant increase in the value of scholarship registrations during the year.

BSX Chief Compliance Officer James McKirdy told Artemis that 2021 has been a positive year for the exchange. The insurance-related securities (ILS) market continued to grow, with the number of ILS securities listings increasing from 253 in 2020 to 281 in 2021, with a combined face value of $19.77 billion from $15.77 billion. billion dollars in 2020.

281 new ILS securities listed in a single year is a very impressive number and reflects the continued importance of the BSX as the home of ILS and cat bond listings.

The same goes for the $19.77 billion of newly listed ILS in 2021, which is a huge number considering that cat bond bonds and mortgage ILS issuances have only reached $19.77 billion. just over $20 billion during the year (there are, of course, reinsurance notes included).

Although emerging ILS debits are increasingly hosting some ILS and cat bond issuance activity, the BSX continues to dominate the exchange listing of all insurance-linked securities (ILS) issued anywhere in the world. world.

For example, BSX is listed for the first catastrophe bond issued in Hong Kong and most cat and ILS bonds issued in Singapore are also listed in Bermuda.

This is testament to the hard work and effort of the BSX team over the past decade, to engage in the global ILS market and ensure that its quotation offering is both simple to use, easily accessible and profitable for issuers and service providers.

Greg Wojciechowski, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BSX, commented to us in an interview, thanks to Bermuda’s early innovation in being a forerunner in insurance-related securities (ILS) and then its innovation , in terms of regulation and product offerings, we have been able to play an important role in facilitating the growth of the global ILS market.

For approximately three-quarters of a century, Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance companies have provided the world with significant catastrophe risk capital. Today, venture capital comes in many forms and from many sources and Bermuda has positioned itself as a safe conduit and depository for risk transfer and re/insurance activities.

Our success at BSX is a testament to Bermuda’s innovative nature and its commitment to creating a center of excellence for the origination, issuance, support and listing of ILS structures. While the BSX listing regulations speak to international best practices for transparency and disclosure, the BSX team constantly strives to be commercial and engage with the market to support and foster development and growth. continuous ILS.

At BSX, we are excited to continue supporting the ILS asset class and look forward to working closely with market participants as the ILS sector evolves.

At the end of 2021, the BSX hosts a very significant portion of the global ILS market activity.

If you consider estimates of ILS, or alternative reinsurance, capital to be between $90 billion and $100 billion, including any trapped ILS capital, the BSX now houses well over half of that.

This is even more important when you consider that much of the activity in ILS markets is not even listed, being traded privately, often bilaterally and with no obligation to have the resulting asset listed on a stock exchange. .

With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that the BSX lists most ILS securities currently listed.

Chief Compliance Officer James McKirdy provided greater visibility into the extent of BSX’s position in the ILS, saying 2021 activity represents 11% year-over-year growth for ILS securities listed during the year and a 26% increase in the listed nominal value. .

At the end of 2021, the total number of securities listed on ILS stood at 757, with a combined face value of $50.79 billion.

This is a very significant figure, for what is still a niche market and the BSX has played a key role in supporting the needs of the ILS market through its development and growth.

We look forward to seeing the BSX continue to innovate in its offering to ILS markets as it seeks to add even more value.

BSX CEO Wojciechowski also commented on developments at BSX in 2021. It was a pivotal year for BSX and our team, with our core listing business ending the year at record highs despite the impact of COVID-19 on our ability to engage in traditional physical activities. business development activity. BSX moved its administrative and business operations to a new location at Exchange House in Hamilton and implemented significant technology infrastructure upgrades while continuing integration with our parent company, Miami International Holdings, Inc.

The BSX celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 and we believe we have laid the foundation for our next 50 years of innovation and growth. What has become clear over the past year is that the change in how we work, where we work and disruptors such as digital assets and DeFi have been accelerated.

Bermuda is positioning itself to become a global leader in climate risk finance solutions given its long history of covering catastrophic risks through innovative vehicles such as the ILS. The BSX will continue to play a vital role in this area as the primary exchange for international listing services for ILS securities.