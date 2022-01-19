NS reports 1 new death on Tuesday, 73 people in COVID-19 hospital unit

Nova Scotia reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Tuesday and said 73 people were receiving specialized care in a designated hospital unit because of the coronavirus, including 15 who are in intensive care.

The deceased was an octogenarian from the East Zone.

The vaccination status of the 73 patients is:

10 (13.7%) people received a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

43 (58.9%) are completely vaccinated (two doses).

Four (5.5%) are partially vaccinated.

16 (21.9%) are not vaccinated.

According to provincial statistics, less than 10% of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated. More than 83% of Nova Scotians have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 90.6% have received at least one dose as of Monday.

The average age of patients admitted for COVID-19 is 68, the statement said. Most of the patients, 70, were admitted during the Omicron wave. The province reported 13 new admissions on Tuesday and eight discharges.

Has the NS Omicron wave reached a plateau? Infectious disease expert Dr Lisa Barrett says it’s too early to say definitively. 8:23

There are also two other groups currently hospitalized linked to the coronavirus.

The province said 63 people were identified as positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialist care.

He said another 120 people had contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

On Friday, unvaccinated Nova Scotians were about four times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than someone who received two doses of the vaccine. This is based on the average number of hospitalizations since the province began publishing the number of daily hospitalizations by vaccination status on Jan. 4.

On Monday, Nova Scotia opened its eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to include people 18 and older who last received their second dose of vaccine at least 168 days ago.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs performed 4,465 tests on Tuesday and 415 new cases were reported.

There are 233 cases in the central health zone, 74 in the west zone, 68 in the east zone and 40 in the north zone.

Nova Scotia estimates there are 5,511 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

RCMP have charged two men with failing to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions at a business in Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia

Just after 6pm on Saturday, police were called to a business on Hammonds Plains Road after two men failed to comply with masking requirements and refused to leave without service.

Officers asked the two men to leave, but they refused. Both were arrested for causing a disturbance and fired from the company.

Both men initially refused to identify themselves, but one of the men later provided his ID to the police. .

The second man refused to identify himself and was later arrested for obstruction of justice and taken to the police station.

The 24-year-old appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday and is charged with obstruction and disturbance. He also received a ticket for non-compliance with health restrictions related to COVID-19.

Students back in class

Monday was the first day back to classroom learning for Nova Scotia students.

Students have been learning remotely for nearly a week after a long holiday break brought on by rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fueled by the Omicron variant.

The province took advantage of the home learning week to secure more masks and rapid tests, and equip dozens of classrooms with improved ventilation systems so that schools are better able to cope with COVID- 19.

Atlantic Canada case numbers