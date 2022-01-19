Business
NS reports 1 new death on Tuesday, 73 people in COVID-19 hospital unit
Nova Scotia reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Tuesday and said 73 people were receiving specialized care in a designated hospital unit because of the coronavirus, including 15 who are in intensive care.
The deceased was an octogenarian from the East Zone.
The vaccination status of the 73 patients is:
- 10 (13.7%) people received a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
- 43 (58.9%) are completely vaccinated (two doses).
- Four (5.5%) are partially vaccinated.
- 16 (21.9%) are not vaccinated.
According to provincial statistics, less than 10% of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated. More than 83% of Nova Scotians have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 90.6% have received at least one dose as of Monday.
The average age of patients admitted for COVID-19 is 68, the statement said. Most of the patients, 70, were admitted during the Omicron wave. The province reported 13 new admissions on Tuesday and eight discharges.
There are also two other groups currently hospitalized linked to the coronavirus.
The province said 63 people were identified as positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialist care.
He said another 120 people had contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.
On Friday, unvaccinated Nova Scotians were about four times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than someone who received two doses of the vaccine. This is based on the average number of hospitalizations since the province began publishing the number of daily hospitalizations by vaccination status on Jan. 4.
On Monday, Nova Scotia opened its eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to include people 18 and older who last received their second dose of vaccine at least 168 days ago.
Nova Scotia Health Authority labs performed 4,465 tests on Tuesday and 415 new cases were reported.
There are 233 cases in the central health zone, 74 in the west zone, 68 in the east zone and 40 in the north zone.
Nova Scotia estimates there are 5,511 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
RCMP have charged two men with failing to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions at a business in Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia
Just after 6pm on Saturday, police were called to a business on Hammonds Plains Road after two men failed to comply with masking requirements and refused to leave without service.
Officers asked the two men to leave, but they refused. Both were arrested for causing a disturbance and fired from the company.
Both men initially refused to identify themselves, but one of the men later provided his ID to the police. .
The second man refused to identify himself and was later arrested for obstruction of justice and taken to the police station.
The 24-year-old appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday and is charged with obstruction and disturbance. He also received a ticket for non-compliance with health restrictions related to COVID-19.
Students back in class
Monday was the first day back to classroom learning for Nova Scotia students.
Students have been learning remotely for nearly a week after a long holiday break brought on by rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fueled by the Omicron variant.
The province took advantage of the home learning week to secure more masks and rapid tests, and equip dozens of classrooms with improved ventilation systems so that schools are better able to cope with COVID- 19.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported 239 new cases on Monday. There are 5,325 active cases and 15 hospitalizations.
- Prince Edward Island reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 and 378 recoveries on Monday. Seven people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.
- New Brunswick reported two deaths and 113 hospitalizations Monday, including 16 people in intensive care. The province has 4,914 active cases.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/nova-scotia-covid-hospitalizations-tuesday-jan-18-1.6318799
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022