Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday January 19
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street Looks Higher Premarket After Nasdaq Drop
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, January 18, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. stock futures rose as investors earned better-than-expected earnings while digesting the 10-year Treasury yield topping 1.9% early Wednesday. Rising bond yields to more than two-year highs hit tech stocks again on Tuesday, sending the Nasdaq tumbling 2.6% to its lowest close in three months. The index ended in correction territory, down more than 10% from its all-time intraday peak in November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 1.5% and 1.84%, respectively, on Tuesday. Both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 hit all-time highs earlier this month. They are down more than 4% and 5% each from these levels. The government announced on Wednesday morning that December housing starts rose 1.4% to just over 1.7 million units. Estimates had called for a percentage drop to 1.65 million units.
2. BofA, Morgan Stanley, P&G, UnitedHealth increase on earnings
Bank of America ahead of the bell on Wednesday beat earnings estimates on record quarterly asset management and investment banking fees, and as the company released $851 million in reserves. Fourth quarter revenue slightly exceeded estimates. BofA shares gained 3% premarket.
Morgan Stanley posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday. Like BofA, Morgan Stanley also fell just short of expectations for fourth-quarter revenue. Morgan Stanley shares rose more than 2.5% premarket.
Dow Procter & Gamble stock on Wednesday morning reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations as price increases helped offset rising raw material and freight costs. The consumer products giant also raised its sales forecast for the full year. P&G shares rose nearly 1.5% premarket.
UnitedHealth, also a component of Dow, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, partly helped through the growth of its Optum unit which includes its drug insurance management business. UnitedHealth shares rose slightly pre-market.
3. Biden will hold a press conference to mark the first year of his presidency
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech on ‘How the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act Will Rebuild America’s Bridges’, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2022.
Kevin Lemarque | Reuters
President Joe Biden is scheduled hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon, on his 365th day in office. Biden will update Americans on his long legislative to-do list and fight Covid as the omicron variant continues to increase the number of new cases. Next week, the Biden administration will make 400 million N95 masks available for free at pharmacies and community health centers. A federal government website allowing Americans to order free Covid tests is set to launch on Wednesday. During the testing phase of the site on Tuesday, many people were able to place orders, while others encountered problems.
4. Verizon and AT&T launch 5G and agree to delay service from some airports
Workers install equipment on a 5G cell tower in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
George Frey | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Verizon and AT&T on Wednesday activated a major new part of their 5G networks, the culmination of a years-long process that will bring noticeably faster mobile service to large parts of the country. Providers have agreed to postpone 5G service near some US airports. However, several foreign airlines were still canceling flights to the United States due to problems with 5G interference at airports with next-generation mobile service. Dubai-based Emirates said: “We hope to resume our US services as soon as possible.”
5. SoFi soars after clearing the regulatory hurdle to become a bank
Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi
Adam Jeffrey | CNBC
Based in San Francisco SoFi cleared its final regulatory hurdle to become a bank, and its shares soared more than 18% in Wednesday’s premarket. The mobile-focused finance company offers banking products. But it’s not technically a bank. Like many fintech companies, it relies on partnerships with FDIC-insured banks to hold customer deposits and issue loans. In order to become a bank, SoFi plans to acquire a California community lender. The fintech company went public last year as part of a SPAC merger.
The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s Coronavirus Coverage.
