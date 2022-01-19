Stock market: Global equities mostly fall





TOKYO- Global stocks mostly fell in cautious trading on Wednesday, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 down nearly 3%, after Wall Street stocks fell to a new low for the year. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.1% to 7,138.95, while Germany’s DAX lost 0.3% to 15,720.91. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1% to 7,556.70. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were down 0.1%. Tech stocks led the decline Tuesday on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 losing 1.8%. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted in technology stocks, slipped 2.6%, while the Dow Jones fell 1.5%. The Russell 2000 Index fell 3.1% to 2,096.23. Losses in global indices rose this month as rising inflation and the latest surge in the pandemic prompted investors to be cautious. The Federal Reserve and other central banks are under pressure to rein in inflation after U.S. consumer prices rose last month at their fastest pace in nearly 40 years. At the same time, the US labor market has rebounded, leaving the unemployment rate at a pandemic low of 3.9% last month. This gives the Fed more leeway to contain the unprecedented support it has been providing to the economy since the start of the pandemic. Higher rates could help stem inflation, but would also signal an end to the conditions that have put markets in “easy mode” for many investors since the start of 2020. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 2.8% to end at 27,467.23, its lowest close since August, on strong sales from big manufacturers like Toyota Motor Corp., which lost 5% . Sony Corp. plunged 12.8% after news on Tuesday that Microsoft is paying $68.7 billion for Activision Blizzard, maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, as it seeks an edge in the fiercely competitive mobile gaming business and virtual reality technology. The deal will make Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, one of the biggest video game companies in the world and help it compete with tech rivals like Meta, formerly Facebook, in creating immersive virtual worlds. for work and leisure. Shares of Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co. fell just 0.2%. Activision Blizzard jumped 25.9% on Tuesday. In other Asian exchanges, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.0% to 7,332.50. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.8% to 2,842.28. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.1% to 24,127.85, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.3% to 3,558.18. Market participants are watching the latest earnings releases, with Bank of America, UnitedHealth and United Airlines reporting results on Wednesday. Results from American Airlines, Union Pacific and Netflix are due Thursday. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 72 cents to $85.55 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It ended up 1.9% at US$84.83 a barrel, a 7-year high, on Tuesday. Brent, the international standard, rose 59 cents to $88.10 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 114.48 Japanese yen from 114.61 yen. The euro fell from $1.1327 to $1.1349.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/global-shares-mostly-fall-after-retreat-on-wall-street-1.5745665 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos