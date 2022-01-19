UK digital banking app Revolut launches US stocks trading





By Hannah Lang (Reuters) Britain-based digital banking app Revolut launched commission-free stock trading in the United States on Wednesday, a move that will see it compete with online brokers such as Robinhood Markets Inc and Charles Schwab Corp. Revolut’s launch comes amid a broader surge in retail, which intensified last year when investors latched onto so-called meme stocks that included retailer GameStop and cinema group AMC Entertainment. U.S. retail traders bought about $281 billion worth of stocks in 2021, up from $38 billion in 2019, according to Vanda Research. The new offering is part of Revoluts’ quest to become a so-called super app, where consumers can manage all aspects of their finances, the company said. Revolut also offers payment services, cryptocurrency trading and savings accounts. For us, it was just the next logical step, said Gabe Vallejo, head of wealth and commerce at Revoluts in the US. Revolut US customers can trade whole and fractional shares of over 1,100 securities listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, including over 200 exchange-traded funds. Commission-free stock trading is already available to Revolut users in the UK and Europe. The company was valued at around $33 billion in an investment round in July and is currently Britain’s second most valuable fintech company after Checkout.com. Revolut launched in the US as a banking app in March 2020 and got a US broker license in September 2021. Similar to Robinhood, Revolut will rely on payment for order flow (PFOF) to generate revenue through its commission-free trades, a controversial practice in which brokers route trades to market makers in exchange for a committee. The Securities and Exchange Commission is currently considering reforming or prohibiting this practice. Chairman Gary Gensler has expressed concern that commission-free brokerages may encourage investors to trade more, in order to capture more PFOF, even if it is not in the best interests of investors. Vallejo said Revolut was not concerned about SEC scrutiny and he expected Revolut could evolve as needed if the rules changed. We are confident that we can continue to deliver this product to our customers in the most efficient way possible, he said. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Michelle Price and Richard Pullin)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2022/01/19/british-digital-banking-app-revolut-launches-u-s-stock-trading/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos