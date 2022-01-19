Looking for Pfizers Paxlovid pills when mum had Covid





Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday last week, my phone rang with a text message from my mom: Well, I caught a cold, body aches, cough, etc. She had taken a home coronavirus test. It was positive. Having spent the last year writing about Covid-19 vaccines and treatments for The New York Times, I knew a lot about the options available to people like my mother. Still, I was about to embark on a seven-hour odyssey that would show me that there was a lot I didn’t understand. My mother, Mary Ann Neilsen, is fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, which greatly reduced her chances of becoming seriously ill from the virus. But she has several risk factors it worried me. Shes 73. She beat breast cancer twice. Her age and history of cancer made her eligible to receive the latest treatments which have been shown to stave off the worst Covid outcomes. The problem, as I knew from my reporting, was that these treatments, including monoclonal antibody infusions and antiviral pills, are hard to come by.

Demand for drugs is rising as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus infects record numbers of Americans. But supplies are scarce. The two most widely used brands of antibodies don’t seem to work against Omicron, and antiviral pills are so new and have been developed so quickly that few have reached hospitals and pharmacies. I set out to seek one of two treatments: GlaxoSmithKlines antibody infusion or Pfizers antiviral pills, known as Paxlovid. Both have been shown to be safe and highly protective against severe Covid when given to high-risk patients within days of symptom onset. Both are powerful against Omicron. One of my first steps was to search online for listings of pharmacies and clinics near my mom’s house in Santa Barbara, California that might have one of the drugs in stock. (I live in Washington State, so my quest was conducted, like so many others these days, remotely.) Some states, like Tennessee and Florida, have useful online tools for finding a facility with monoclonal antibodies in stock. But I couldn’t find one for California. I checked a federal database, which only had one listing within 25 miles of my mom. When I called this health system, I was told that they were gone. I also chased Paxlovid. From my reports, I was aware of a federal database pharmacy chains, hospital systems and other vendors who placed orders for the pills. A Times colleague downloaded the data, as anyone can, and sent it to me in a more searchable format.

The list only indicated a few possibilities, mainly pharmacies, near my mother. I dialed the nearest, a CVS, but an employee informed me that the store was running out of the first shipment of pills quickly and didn’t know when more would come. After a few more calls, I found a Rite Aid, over an hour’s drive from my mom’s apartment, that had Paxlovid in stock. The pharmacy warned me that the supply was going fast. Still, it was good news. I thought I had just overcome the most difficult hurdle, and only two hours had passed since my mother had tested positive. Now I just needed to get him a prescription.

I had already asked my mother to call her doctor’s office and request a phone call with her doctor so she could request a prescription for one of the treatments. She reported to me that the receptionist told her that they did not do Glaxo or Pfizer treatments. Update Jan. 19, 2022, 8:07 a.m. ET Doesn’t make sense to me: the Food and Drug Administration has licensed the drugs. Why wouldn’t doctors prescribe them? Frustrated, I called his doctor’s office for an explanation. (I did not identify myself as a Times reporter in that phone call or the others I made that day, in part because I did not want to come across as seeking preferential treatment.) The employee who answered the phone told me that the doctors there had not yet carried out their own medical examination of Paxlovid and, in principle, could not yet prescribe it. Also, the employee told me, my mother would need an appointment to speak to a doctor, and there were no slots until a week later.

I started looking for another doctor who would quickly write a prescription. I tried to schedule visits with several telemedicine providers, including CVS and Teladoc, but I kept seeing a similar notification on the intake forms: they weren’t writing prescriptions for Paxlovid or molnupiravir, a pill similar antiviral from Merck. (I later asked the two companies about those policies. A CVS spokeswoman said providers prescribe the antiviral pills to patients they see in person at select stores, but not via telemedicine. word of Teladoc said the company believes at this point it is most appropriate for antiviral pills to be prescribed in person.) I started calling urgent care clinics and health systems near my mother to see if they would write her a prescription. At one point, we even had her on a video call with a doctor from a nearby health system. The coronavirus pandemic: essential things to know Map 1 of 4 Free rapid tests. The Biden Administrations new websiteallowing every U.S. household to order up to four free at-home coronavirus tests went live Jan. 18 a day before its official launch. The website says the tests will ship in seven to 12 days. Infuriatingly, we were repeatedly told the same thing: their doctors could not write prescriptions for Paxlovid during virtual appointments. My mother should be assessed in person, which seems to defeat the purpose of a remote doctor’s appointment. In any case, it was a failure, because my mother lives alone and does not drive, and the clinics were not within walking distance. She would not consider taking a taxi or a bus and risk exposing others to the virus. In this regard, my mother is not alone. Tens of millions of Americans rely on public transportation. And those with cars risk spreading the virus by seeking prescriptions in person. Other medical facilities I called that afternoon gave me information that was simply incorrect. One person told me that no monoclonal antibody treatment was available in California. Another insisted that Paxlovid was only for hospital patients. In the end, my rush to find a prescriber proved futile. In the early evening, my mother received an unexpected call from a doctor from her primary care provider. She told the doctor about her symptoms and the Rite Aid I had found with Paxlovid in stock.

The doctor told him he was surprised we were able to find Paxlovid. He phoned a prescription to Rite Aid. Now we only had to pick up the pills before the pharmacy closed in about an hour. Uber came to the rescue. I requested a pickup from the Rite Aid and listed the destination as my mother’s house, about 60 miles away. Once a driver agreed to the ride, I called him and explained my unusual request: he must get the prescription from the pharmacy window and then drive it to my mother. I told him I would tip him 100%. The driver, who asked me not to use his name in this article, agreed. He delivered the precious cargo just after 8 p.m. My mother swallowed the first three pills at the start of a five-day 30-pill regimen within minutes of the drivers arriving. Taking medication and very grateful to have it, she texted the family group chat. By some measure, my search was successful. My mum started taking the pills only two and a half days after her symptoms started and within eight hours of testing positive. Within days, she began to feel better. She finished the diet last weekend. But the fact that the process was so difficult for a journalist whose job it is to understand how Paxlovid is delivered is not encouraging. I worry that many patients or their families give up when they are told no as many times as I am. I was also reminded that even free treatment can lead to significant costs. The federal government bought enough Paxlovid for 20 million Americans, at a cost of about $530 per person, to distribute for free. But I spent $256.54 to buy the pills for my mother. I paid $39 for the telemedicine visit with the provider who told my mom she would need an in-person visit. The rest was Uber fare and tip. Many patients and their families cannot afford it. President Biden recently called Pfizer pills a game changer. My experience suggests it won’t be that simple.

